Press Release

July 14, 2022 Villar cites circular explorer geared towards a circular economy Sen. Cynthia A. Villar has expressed hope that the circular explorer will preserve our natural resources and save the environment from further degradation. "As an active proponent of recycling and responsible waste management, I am confident, that the circular explorer will be effective in promoting recycling and raising awareness on responsible consumption and production that will have lasting benefits for us and the environment," said Villar. The senator, chairperson of the Senate committee on environment and natural resources, was the Guest Speaker during the launching of the circular explorer by Holchim Group and One Earth One Ocean at Manila Yacht Club on June 7, 2022 . The circular explorer is a solar powered recycling catamaran to promote sustainable practices and commitment to a circular economy by recovering and recycling plastic wastes from coastal areas. The launching, Villar stressed, is a truly a momentous event since it is the first of its kind as a renewable-powered recycling catamaran. Villar renewed her call for responsible consumption and production which is in line with United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)— SDG No. 12. She said the Philippines is committed to these goals inorder to boost developing countries' scientific, technological and innovative capacities to move towards more sustainable patterns of consumption and production. Due this, Villar said she agrees with the groups' stance that "accelerating the circular economy is only possible with stakeholders teaming up and working together to find solutions". "This is really a perfect platform for stakeholders from the country's scientific and academic communities, business and industry sectors as well as government agencies to promote awareness and spur actions in circularity in production processes and resource management,"stressed Villar. Villar noted that thencircular economy or the shift to circular living is fast gaining ground globally. It has been adopted and endorsed by governments worldwide. "I think this circular model will help our existing efforts in waste management here in the Philippines as it has in other countries," she said. "The circular model is about keeping resources in circulation or in the loop for as long as possible. So, it means there will be lesser and eventually no more plastic wastes ending in landfills or reaching our seas and polluting our water sources," added the senator. _______________________________________________________ Villar, kinilala ang circular explorer para sa circular economy UMAASA si Sen. Cynthia A. Villar na mapananatili ng circular explorer ang likas na yaman at maililigtas ang ating kapaligiran sa patuloy na pagkasira. "As an active proponent of recycling and responsible waste management, I am confident, that the circular explorer will be effective in promoting recycling and raising awareness on responsible consumption and production that will have lasting benefits for us and the environment," ani Villar. Guest speaker ang senador, chairperson ng Senate committee on environment and natural resources, sa paglulunsad ng circular explorer ng Holchim Group at One Earth One Ocean sa Manila Yacht Club. Ang circular explorer ay solar powered recycling catamaran na magsusulong sa sustainable practices at commitment sa circular economy sa pamamagitan ng pag-recycle sa plastic wastes na nanggagaling sa coastal areas. Sinabi ni Villar na makasaysayan ang paglulunsad dahil ito ang kauna-unahang renewable-powered recycling catamaran. Muli siyang nananawagan sa responsableng paggamit at production patterns ayon sa United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)— SDG No. 12. Aniya, sumumpa ang Pilipinas sa mga layuning ito upang paitingin ang scientific, technological at innovative capacities ng developing countries sa pagsusulong ng sustainable patterns ng consumption at produksyon. Dahil dito, sinabi ni Villar na sumasang-ayon siya sa paninindigan ng grupo na- "accelerating the circular economy is only possible with stakeholders teaming up and working together to find solutions". "This is really a perfect platform for stakeholders from the country's scientific and academic communities, business and industry sectors as well as government agencies to promote awareness and spur actions in circularity in production processes and resource management,"giit ni Villar. Binigyan diin ni Villar na mabilis na nakikilala ang circular economy o ang paglipat sa circular living. inindorso at pinagtibay ito ng mga pamahalaan sa buong mundo. "I think this circular model will help our existing efforts in waste management here in the Philippines as it has in other countries," ayon kay Villar. "The circular model is about keeping resources in circulation or in the loop for as long as possible. So, it means there will be lesser and eventually no more plastic wastes ending in landfills or reaching our seas and polluting our water sources," dagdag pa ng senador.