Press Release

July 14, 2022 Senator Mark Villar files bill institutionalizing the Build, Build, Build program Senator Mark A. Villar has filed the Build, Build, Build Act which seeks to institutionalize and create a 30-Year National Infrastructure Program. This is in line with his campaign promise to ensure continuity of infrastructure projects and to improve the lives of Filipinos amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges. "Importante po na isulong natin sa Senado ang Build, Build, Build program, dahil ang pagkakaroon ng pangmatagalang plano para sa programang pang-imprastraktura ay makakapagpalago ng ekonomiya ng bansa. It will ease the much-needed improvement of the nation's roads, bridges, and other structures, while it aims to give thousands of jobs to the Filipino people," Villar said. The bill lays down the policies and strategies to be pursued by the government in identifying the initial core infrastructure projects that will be given priority. Furthermore, the bill provides various modalities for the implementation and financing of projects. The proposed bill clearly determines the role of implementing agencies in the development of essential transport, energy, water resources, information and communications technology, social infrastructure systems, and other basic overhead facilities in the country. "In the past six years, the Filipino people have seen and experienced the impact of the Philippines' Golden Age of Infrastructure. The Build, Build, Build program of the government resulted in the creation of hundreds of ports, thousands of roads and bridges, and millions of jobs. As the country welcomes a new administration, it is important to keep the momentum going by uniting behind this advocacy and bringing it to new heights not only for us but also for the generations to come," Senator Mark Villar added. Senator Mark Villar served as Secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways during the Duterte's Administration, spearheading the implementation of the Build, Build, Build program that constructed and rehabilitated major highways, farm-to-market roads, bridges, and diversion roads that lead to economic zones, and declared tourism destinations. "As I advocate for lasting reforms in the infrastructure sector of the country, I am certain that with the passage of this bill, we will encourage investors, facilitate job creation, boost economic growth, and most importantly, improve the quality of life in both the urban and rural areas of the country." Sen. Mark Villar said.