Press Release

July 15, 2022 Poe: Dapat iparehistro, kapanganakan ng bawat batang Pilipino Naghain ng panukalang batas si Sen. Grace Poe na titiyak sa maagap na pagrerehistro sa kapanganakan ng bawat bulnerableng batang Pilipino. Ang Senate Bill 332 ni Poe o ang "Children in Need of Special Protection (CNSP) Birth Registration Act" ay nagkakasa ng matibay na sistema para sa napapanahong pagrerehistro sa kapanganakan ng mga agrabyadong bata upang mapangalagaan ang kanilang mga karapatan. "Ang pagrehistro ng kapanganakan ay unang hakbang para magkaroon ng ligal na pagkakakilanlan at makatanggap ng benepisyo mula sa pamahalaan ang bawat bata," diin ni Poe. Ang CNSP ay mga kabataang wala pa sa 18 taong gulang o 18 pataas na hindi kayang pangalagaan ang kanilang sarili dahil sa pisikal o mental na kapansanan; o mga bulnerable o biktima ng pang-aabuso, pagpapabaya, diskriminasyon, kalamidad, sakuna at iba pang kahalintulad na kondisyon. Kabilang sa CNSP ang mga batang biktima ng pisikal o sekswal na pang-aabuso, mga naiipit sa gitna ng digmaan, mga biktima ng child labor, mga bata sa lansangan at mga pulot. "Dehado ang mga batang hindi naipaparehistro sa pagkamit ng karampatang tulong at suporta gaya ng nutrisyon, edukasyon at proteksyon mula sa pamahalaan," ani Poe. Binibigyang otoridad ng panukala ang lisensiyadong social worker o tao/institusyong may aktuwal na kustodiya sa nasabing bata na iparehistro ang kanyang kapanganakan, ayon sa proseso. Isasagawa ang pagrerehistro sa lokal na rehistro sibil kung saan isinilang ang bata, kung ito ay batid o tiyak; kung hindi, isasagawa ito sa lugar kung saan natagpuan ang bata. Inaatasan rin ng panukala ang rehistrasyon ng bulnerableng bata sa loob ng 60 araw mula sa aktuwal na kustodiya nito, maliban kung nasa gitna ng kalamidad o digmaan kung saan isasagawa ang pagrerehistro 60 araw matapos ang deklarasyon ng pagtatapos ng nasabing sitwasyon. Ang mga kinakailangang dokumento sa rehistrasyon ay: sertipikasyon mula sa Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) na wala pang tala ng kapanganakan ang bata; case study ukol sa bata ng lisensiyadong social worker; at sertipikasyon mula sa pinakamalapit na rehiyonal na tanggapan ng Department of Social Welfare and Development na ang bata ay isang CNSP, kasama ang impormasyon ukol sa kanyang pangalan, kasarian, araw ng kapanganakan (kung alam), lugar ng kapanganakan, pangalan at pagkamamamayan (citizenship) ng kahit isang magulang. Para sa mga detalyeng di alam ukol sa bata, ang salitang "unknown" ay maaaring ilagay sa certificate of live birth, ayon sa bill ni Poe. Ang pagtantiya sa araw ng kapanganakan ay maaaring sertipikahan ng doktor o dentista, alinsunod sa protokol. Papatawan ang mga paglabag ng karampatang parusa kasama na ang multa na hanggang P30,000 o aksiyon ng pagdisiplina. Nauna nang iniulat ng PSA na may limang milyong Pilipino sa bansa ang hindi pa rehistrado ang kapanganakan. Sa bilang na ito, 40 porsiyento ang menor de edad mula 0 hanggang 14. "Ang pagtiyak sa karapatan ng mga bata na magkaroon ng ligal na pangalan ay pagbibigay sa kanila ng katarungan at pagkakataong mabuhay nang may patas na oportunidad. Hindi tayo dapat makalimot sa mahalagang obligasyong ito," pahayag ni Poe. Poe: Every Filipino child's birth must not be left unregistered Sen. Grace Poe has filed a bill that will pave the way for the timely registration of vulnerable Filipino children to assure them of recognition and protection from the government. Poe's Senate Bill 332 or the Children in Need of Special Protection (CNSP) Birth Registration Act seeks to provide an enhanced framework for the prompt birth registration of vulnerable Filipino children to guarantee their rights. "Birth registration is the first crucial step in establishing one's legal identity and entitlement to state benefits," Poe stressed. The bill defines CNSP as persons below 18 or even 18 and older but unable to care for themselves due to physical or mental disability; or who are vulnerable to or victims of abuse, neglect, exploitation, cruelty, discrimination, violence, natural calamities, man-made disasters and other analogous conditions prejudicial to their development. CNSP include but are not limited to children who are sexually/physically abused, in situations of armed conflict, displaced, victims of child labor, street children and foundlings. "Non-registration of children makes them invisible to the developmental radar of the state, which must include them in priority initiatives on health, nutrition, education and protection," Poe stressed. The proposed measure gives authority to a licensed social worker or persons/institutions with protective custody of the said child to register him or her, in adherence to procedures. Registration shall be made in the Local Civil Registry Office where the child was born, if known; if unknown, it shall be done in the place where the child was found. The bill mandates said registration to be carried out within 60 days from the date of actual custody of the child, except during armed conflicts or disasters, in which case it shall be made 60 days after the pronouncement of cessation of said situations. Requirements for CNSP birth registration include: certification from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) that it has no record yet of the child's birth; a licensed social worker's case study of the child; and certification from the nearest regional field office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development that the child is a child in need of special protection, stating also his/her name, sex, date of birth (if known), place of birth, name of at least a parent, and citizenship of parent/s. For undetermined details, the word "unknown" shall be acceptable in the certificate of live birth, the bill provides. The approximate date of birth may also be certified by medical or dental practitioners, following protocols. Penalties for violations include fines of up to P30,000 without prejudice to further disciplinary action against erring officers. The PSA reported that five million Filipinos nationwide were unregistered as of 2019, 40 percent of whom were minors between 0 and 14. "Guaranteeing our children's right to have a legal name is giving them justice and an environment that is conducive to their growth and development. We must not be remiss in this foremost duty," Poe said.