Press Release

July 16, 2022 Gatchalian seeks lighter workload for teachers to focus on teaching duties Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the new administration to decongest the workload of public school teachers so they could focus on their teaching duties. Gatchalian emphasized that decongesting the workload of teachers affects the quality and delivery of education to the country's K to 12 learners. In 2019, the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) pointed out that the actual teaching is sidelined by other administrative and student support roles of teachers, as well as their participation in programs like mass immunizations, deworming, and elections, among others, which affect the quality of their instruction. One of the immediate steps that Gatchalian proposes is for the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to release funds for the 5,000 Administrative Officers (AO) in public elementary and high schools under the Department of Education (DepEd). The department has already requested the release of these funds. In the long run, there should be enough non-teaching personnel based on the school structure and staffing pattern, which the DepEd Bureau of Human Resource and Organizational Development (BHROD) is expected to study and develop with the Research Center for Teacher Quality (RCTQ). Gatchalian urged the DepEd to adopt the proposal of PIDS to conduct evidence-based studies on teacher workload. This is to rationalize the job functions of public school teachers, allow them to balance their workload, and allocate more of their time to improve learner outcomes. The proposed study on teacher workload is one of Gatchalian's top three recommendations when he reported the basic education panel's findings on the implementation of the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Republic Act No. 4670). "Sa pagtataguyod ng kapakanan ng ating mga guro, dapat tiyakin nating nailalaan nila ang mas maraming oras para tutukan ang kanilang mga mag-aaral. Mahalagang pagsikapan nating maalis na sa mga guro ang mga trabahong walang direktang kinalaman sa kanilang pagtuturo, lalo na't ang makikinabang dito ay ang ating mga mag-aaral," said Gatchalian. Mas magaan na workload para sa mga guro isinusulong ni Gatchalian Hinihimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang bagong administrasyon na pagaanin ang workload o trabaho ng mga guro upang matutukan nila ang kanilang tunay na tungkulin: ang pagtuturo sa mga mag-aaral. Ayon sa senador, bukod sa pagtuturo kasi ay kadalasang binibigyan ng iba pang trabaho ang mga guro tulad ng iba't ibang administrative roles at student support roles. Ilang halimbawa ng administrative roles ay ang pagtulong sa pagbabakuna, deworming, halalan, at iba pa, bagay na nakakaapekto sa kalidad ng pagtuturo. Noong 2019, pinuna ng Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) na nasasapawan ng mga administrative work ang aktwal na pagtuturo ng mga guro. Isa sa mga agarang hakbang na ipinapanukala ni Gatchalian ay ang paglabas ng pondo para sa limang libong Administrative Officers (AO) sa mga pampublikong elementarya at high school sa bansa na tututok sa mga trabahong administratibo. Isa ring pangmatagalang solusyon, ani Gatchalian, ang pagtiyak na may sapat na bilang ng non-teaching personnel batay sa school structure at staffing pattern, bagay na pag-aaralan at bubuuin ng Department of Education - Bureau of Human Resource and Organizational Development (BHROD) kasama ng Research Center for Teacher Quality (RCTQ). Hinimok din ni Gatchalian ang DepEd na magsagawa ng pag-aaral sa workload ng mga guro. Ito ay upang mabalanse ang kanilang mga gawain at matiyak na mas nakatutok ang kanilang panahon sa paghasa sa kakayahan ng mga mag-aaral. Ang panukalang pag-aralan ang workload ng mga guro ay isa sa mga rekomendasyon ni Gatchalian noong ibinahagi niya ang resulta ng pagsusuri ng Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture sa pagpapatupad ng Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Republic Act No. 4670). "Sa pagtataguyod ng kapakanan ng ating mga guro, dapat tiyakin nating nailalaan nila ang mas maraming oras para tutukan ang kanilang mga mag-aaral. Mahalagang pagsikapan nating maalis na sa mga guro ang mga trabahong walang direktang kinalaman sa kanilang pagtuturo, lalo na't ang makikinabang dito ay ang ating mga mag-aaral," sabi ni Gatchalian.