Poe on renegotiation of China deals:

The President's directive presents an auspicious opportunity to go back to the drawing board and craft deals that are fair and will produce tangible benefits to the Filipino people.

Renegotiation should iron out issues that saddled the previous agreements, including interest rates and payment terms.

The need to boost our infrastructure should not compromise the best interest of our country.

It is the Filipino people who will ultimately repay such loans and we must ensure that they are not on the losing end.