Press Release

July 18, 2022 Statement of Sen. Revilla Sinusuportahan natin ang pamahalaan sa rightsizing ng burukraysa, but not at the expense of our hardworking civil servants. Hindi dapat malagay sa alanganin ang kanilang mga hanapbuhay. The plan of the government's economic managers to introduce a policy that will rationalize the bureaucracy by reorganizing agencies that have overlapping and redundant functions that will make the delivery of public services more efficient and better coordinated is laudable. However, it should not be done at the expense of hardworking government employees whose jobs will be put at risk. The retrenchment of government workers, including both the civil servants and contractual workers, should not be central to the intent to rightsize the government. It should focus on reshaping and revamping the government to save unnecessary cost brought about by inefficiency, but should not be at the expense of our hardworking public servants who are the backbone of our government. It should always bend towards serving the welfare of the people, and never against it. After all, the heart of all government policies should be guided by the maxim that the welfare of the people is the supreme law. Tayo sa Senado ay patuloy na makikipagtulungan sa gobyerno upang mas mapaganda pa natin ang serbisyo natin para sa mga mamamayan, ngunit kaakibat rin ang patuloy na pagpoprotekta sa kapakanan ng bawat Pilpino. Makakaasa po kayo na katuwang ninyo ako sa pagsulong sa maka-taong mga polisiya tungo sa isang bukas kung saan habang sumusulong ang ekonomiya ay kasabay na aangat ang antas ng pamumuhay ng bawat isa. Huwag po kayong mag-alala dahil ang adbokasiya ng inyong abang lingkod ay ang masigurado na dapat ang laging ngungunana ay ang kapakananan ng taumbayan.