July 19, 2022 SEN. REVILLA CALLS FOR INQUIRY ON FLOOD CONTROL PLANS; SEEKS MORE RESPONSIVE ACTION Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., filed a Senate Resolution calling for a legislative inquiry on the current status and viability of the government's existing flood control master plan and pending flood control projects. This is after Metro Manila and nearby provinces were hit just this weekend by flashfloods that alarmingly shocked many residents since the downpour only lasted a short span. Many affected commuters and drivers shared on social media video clips of roads that have become impassable. The dilemma of flooding is not new to the plight of many Filipinos. However, the problem seems to have gotten worse over the years, especially with climate change which evidently affected natural calamities. Each passing year we witness more roads getting flooded, and more people getting endangered. Being one of the most cyclone-prone countries in the world due to its geographical position, approximately 20 typhoons enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility annually. And as a consequence of these severe cyclones and heavy rainfall, the country is highly exposed to flooding. "The country has repeatedly witnessed catastrophic flooding of communities. Matatandaan natin ang Ondoy at ang Yolanda. Naaalala pa rin natin ang Ulysses, and more tragic disasters in the recent decade. We cannot simply forget the unthinkable number of lives lost, complete devastation of areas directly affected, and the severe effects on living conditions and livelihood which led to a long-term negative impact on the health of many Filipinos and on the country's economy", Sen. Revilla said. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), together with other mandated agencies such as the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), is tasked to implement the 'Flood Management Master Plan for Metro Manila and Surrounding Areas Project', in close coordination with local government units. DPWH has reported the completion of 13,224 flood control structures nationwide in the last 6 years, and MMDA claimed that pumping stations in the National Capital Region (NCR) are ready and at "100 percent" capacity for the coming rainy season during their last televised Laging Handa Briefing. However, despite the flood control management master plan of the government and the billions in annual budget allocated for the same under the administration of the DPWH and MMDA, flooding and its adverse effects continue to endanger many communities nationwide, especially during the rainy season. Hence, these agencies should apprise the Senate on their current effort and the status of their plans to mitigate the ever-worsening flood problem not only in Metro Manila but also in other prone areas in the country. "Mahalaga na maging maagap tayo at siguraduhing handa ang bayan bago pa man tumama ang sakuna. Hindi pwede ang petiks kung ang usapan ay ang kaligtasan ng taumbayan, at lalong hindi pwedeng magkibit-balikat kung ang problema ay paulit-ulit na pumepeste sa bayan. The commuting public have been laden with this decades-old issue. It is high time we look into this before it is too late", Sen. Revilla emphasized.