Press Release

July 23, 2022 CHIZ EXPECTS PBBM'S SONA TO DETAIL 'MADE IN MALACANANG' POLICIES ON ECONOMIC RECOVERY, FIGHTING POVERTY Senator Chiz Escudero said he expects President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to unveil his list of "Made in Malacanang" policies and proposals to turn around wide-ranging economic problems confronting the Filipino people when he delivers his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday. "The SONA should go beyond the aspirational, to use one of the President's favorite terms, to the immediately actionable because the people need relief now, not later. Therefore, the SONA must not only inspire hope, but must show directions," Escudero said. The veteran lawmaker reminded those in-charge in Malacanang of crafting the speech of Marcos, Jr. that the SONA is not merely an oratorical piece but a list of what must be done. "I am personally looking forward to hearing the 'Made in Malacanang' policies or proposals that will solve the many massive problems of the country. At sa palagay ko, ito rin ang hinihintay na marinig ng ating mga kababayan--ang mga solusyon ng administrasyong Marcos para sa napakaraming pagsubok na hinaharap ng bansa," he added. President Marcos himself, during his inaugural speech on June 30, had told the public that concrete measures to address the country's many challenges, from economic recovery to poverty alleviation, will be presented during his first SONA when the 19th Congress opens on July 25. According to Escudero, the Filipino people are expecting the President to share his plans to address various socio-economic issues such as the spiraling prices of food and fuel, low pay and unemployment, fighting poverty and economic recovery. "A people tired of rhetoric would rather have a SONA that is delivered without flair for as long as it is full of clear details on how their lives will be made better. They are excited about programs, not prose," he said. "Battered by high prices of food and fuel, low pay and lack of jobs, what the people will be looking for in the SONA is the government's response to their resilience." "Hindi naman sila umaasa na sa isang iglap ay maglalaho ang kanilang mga problema. Maibsan lang muna ay sapat na hanggang hinihintay ang siguradong permanenteng lunas. A powerful light at the end of the tunnel, a better tomorrow is all they ask, and a brighter future for their children," Escudero added. At the same time, Escudero said he is looking forward to receiving the proposed P5.2-trillion national budget for 2023 at the soonest possible time to determine if the SONA promises are indeed funded. "Plans remain dreams - or drawings - unless they are budgeted. The budget will test if what is intended will indeed be implemented," Escudero said.