Press Release

July 24, 2022 Villar cites innovation for PH economic recovery; calls to eradicate barriers and face challenges The government and the private sector, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar said, are bound to work together to get rid of all the barriers and challenges so businesses can thrive, even those online. Speaking during the 9th Summit of the Philippines Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), Cebu Chapter, Villar cited a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report that in many least developed countries, consumers and businesses haven't capitalized on pandemic-induced e-commerce opportunities due to persistent barriers. "These include costly Internet or broadband services, overreliance on cash, lack of consumers' trust, poor digital skills among the population and governments' limited attention to e-commerce," said Villar during the summit at Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu City. "These are the barriers that need to be broken," noted the senator who lauded the chapter's new set of officers who took their oath of office before her. She also described timely and relevant the summit's theme, "Break Barriers Through Innovation", since we are recovering from the pandemic and exerting efforts to rebuild the economy. She cited PICPA's current direction of thriving amidst the challenges faced by the accounting profession. These include the intensified use of smart technologies, the increasing regulations, and the continual globalization tending to disrupt the typical way of doing the work. PICPA, she said, acknowledges that the way to adopt to these hurdles is by learning to innovate to rebuild capacities and work efficiency. "I believe that you are on the right track. You see, as the country recovers from the pandemic, innovation has never been more urgent. The opportunities for it and the benefits to be derived from it, have never been greater," related Villar. She added that innovation across sectors must be harnessed, cultivated, and turned into tangible benefits. Congress passed in 2019 two laws on this matter- Republic Act (RA) No. 11293 or the Philippine Innovation Act and RA 11337 or the Innovative Startup Act. Villar, kinilala ang innovation para sa PH economic recovery; nanawagan na alisin ang mga hadlang at harapin ang mga hamon DAPAT na magsamang magtrabaho ang pamahalaan at pribadong sektor, ani Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, para puksain ang mga hadlang at harapin ang mga hamon upang umunlad ang mga negosyo pati yaong nasa online. Sa kanyang pananalita sa 9th Summit of the Philippines Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), Cebu Chapter, tinukoy ni Villar ang ulat ng United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) kung saan binanggit na hindi pa ganap na ginagamit ng consumers at mga negosyo mula sa "least developed countries" ang e-commerce dahil sa mga hadlang. "These include costly Internet or broadband services, overreliance on cash, lack of consumers' trust, poor digital skills among the population and governments' limited attention to e-commerce," ani Villar sa summit na ginanap sa Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu City. "These are the barriers that need to be broken," giit ng senador na pinuri ang mga bagong halal na opisyal ng naturang chapter na nanumpa sa kanya. Inilarawan niya na napapanahon at makabuluhan ang tema ng summit na "Break Barriers Through Innovation" dahil sa bumaabangon tayo mula sa pandemya at at itinatayo ang ating ekonomiya. "PICPA's current direction of thriving amidst the challenges faced by the accounting profession. These include the intensified use of smart technologies, the increasing regulations, and the continual globalization tending to disrupt the typical way of doing the work," ani Villar. Aniya, kinikilala ng PICPA na ang innovation para sa capacities at work efficiency ang paraan upang maging matibay sa mga hamon. "I believe that you are on the right track. You see, as the country recovers from the pandemic, innovation has never been more urgent. The opportunities for it and the benefits to be derived from it, have never been greater," sabi pa ni Villar. Sinabi pa niya na kailangang gamitin at pagyamanin ang innovation para sa kapakinabangan. Noong 2019, ipinasa ng Kongreso ang dalawang batas na may kaugnayan dito Republic Act (RA) No. 11293 or the Philippine Innovation Act and RA 11337 or the Innovative Startup Act.