Press Release
July 25, 2022
Manifestation of Senator Pia S. Cayetano"
Thank you, Mr. Presiding Officer.
Let me congratulate our newly elected Senate President. May the records show that I also did not cast my vote in favor of my esteemed colleague. At this point, I would like to remain independent. I will also not participate or cast my vote on any minority leader.
But as I have told the Senate President, he knows my commitment for the amazing work that the Senate will produce. He knows that I will participate and ensure that nothing less than excellent work will come out of this Senate.
Thank you.
