July 25, 2022 NOMINATION SPEECH

Senator Joel Villanueva

as Chairperson for the Committee on Rules Mr. President, my esteemed colleagues, it is my distinct honor to rise today to nominate our distinguished colleague, Senator Joel "Tesdaman" Villanueva, as the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Rules, also known as BMW, "The Brother of Migrant Workers." Mr. President, Senator Joel has proven to us time and again that he is indeed worthy to be called a public servant in his own right. The hard work of our dear colleague has been constantly recognized beyond these walls of the Senate. In fact, our Tesdaman has recently been recognized as among 2022's People of the Year by Stargate People Asia Magazine for his contributions to job creation for Filipinos and his campaign for skills training to generate world-class workers in the country. Mr. President, a Chairperson of the Committee on Rules is a man who shows up. With his untarnished perfect attendance and his consistently notable contributions as a legislator, I can attest that Senator Joel is not only a man who shows up. He is a man who shows up prepared and performs beyond expectation - even during pandemic and his period of mourning kung saan siya ay nagluluksa sa sunod-sunod na pagkawala ng kanyang mahal sa buhay. Employing Senator Joel's advocacy of "matching jobs and skills", it is indeed a perfect match for Senator Joel to lead the Committee on Rules and be our Majority Floor Leader. He has already proven to us that he is the "Tesdaman", now, he is also THE man for the job. I have only one request sa ating nominee. Please, Senator Joel, see to it that my good friend, Sen. Francis Tolentino will no longer complain about the disappearances of his local bills from the calendar of business. 'Yan lang ang kanyang requirement from you, and... I therefore nominate Senator Joel Villanueva as Chairman of the Committee on Rules for the 19th Congress. Thank you, Mr. President.