Press Release

July 25, 2022 LEGARDA ELECTED SENATE PRESIDENT PRO-TEMPORE Senator Loren Legarda was unanimously elected as Senate President Pro-Tempore as the Philippine Senate convened for the opening of the 19th Congress on Monday. Senators Sonny Angara, Grace Poe, Nancy Binay, and Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa made the nomination, which gained the support of all Senators present. Angara said Legarda has a long roster of achievements as a legislator. She authored numerous laws that shaped the policy landscape for the environment, climate action, disaster risk reduction, and sustainable development in the country. He also regarded Legarda as a national pride. From the United Nations to the IMF-World Bank, from Sendai to Paris to Bonn, she has been a respected voice at the highest levels of international climate diplomacy, consensus-building, and decision-making. According to Poe, Legarda is committed to the improvement of policies and laws which transform the life and security of present and future generations. Binay, on her part, gave emphasis on the role of Legarda as master weaver of the culture of resilience, not only in the country but also globally. Significant measures are attributed to her efforts to address the needs of the marginalized and vulnerable, fight for the meaningful inclusion of women in the public sphere, support programs upholding our culture and traditions, and stand for the welfare of microentrepreneurs. As for Dela Rosa, Legarda is the lady who leads, as evidenced by the passage of notable pieces of legislation. Legarda was conferred by cultural communities in Mindanao as Bai Matumpis (The One Who Takes Care), which signifies the kind of leader that she is. In her acceptance speech, Legarda thanked the trust and confidence of more than 24 million Filipinos who voted for her in the 2022 national and local elections. The fresh mandate has positioned Legarda as the most senior member of the upper chamber of Congress. The only woman Senate Majority Leader, Legarda, now elected as the Senate President Pro-Tempore, has affirmed her commitment to steer the 19th Congress towards its objectives. "Malayo na ang ating narating ngunit madami pa rin tayong kailangan gagawin. Handa akong salubungin ng buong puso ang bagong tungkulin na inyong iniatang sa akin. Umasa kayo na aking gagampanan ito, sa tulong ninyo, para sa bawat Pilipino,"she said. Legarda brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience. Her notable contributions as a legislator led to her recognition as United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDDR, formerly UNISDR), Global Champion for Resilience, a Global Leader for Tomorrow of the World Economic Forum, and a Global Ambassador for Disaster Risk Reduction. As Senate President Pro-Tempore, Legarda will discharge the powers and duties of the Senate President in cases of absence, temporary incapacity, and in the event of the resignation, removal, death or absolute incapacity of the Senate President under Section 4 of Rule IV of the Rules of the Senate.