Press Release

July 25, 2022 SEN. REVILLA ON THE OPENING OF THE 19TH CONGRESS As we convene today for the opening of the 19th Congress, I greatly envision that the new Senate will be as productive as the last composition of honorable Senators, if not more, in crafting and passing crucial pieces of legislation that will advance the welfare of all Filipinos and will usher the nation not only to get back on its feet but to a new age of development and prosperity. Through the able leadership of expected Senate President Zubiri, and with the help of my esteemed colleagues in our august institution, I am confident that we will be able to bring greater positive changes to the current landscape of our country. Despite the socio-economic upheavals being experienced in our country such as the persisting presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the harsh economic impact of the Ukraine-Russia war on our economy, and the worsening inflation in relation to the impending food crisis, I am very optimistic that the Senate will be working harder to find immediate yet lasting solutions to these problems. We will be extending our hands to a greater reach with different stakeholders representing the Filipino masses to bring legislation closer to them and more responsive to their plights. After all, we are only representing the sovereign will of the people that elected us into office. They should, and will always be, our first priority and responsibility. In general, I am hopeful and excited to continue working diligently this Congress to always uphold the mandate given by the Filipino people to push for laws that are best for the nation and our people. Makakaasa po kayong mga mahal kong kababayan na patuloy akong makikipag-tulungan sa mga kapwa ko mambabatas, upang ihatid sa inyo ang ginhawa. Hangad natin na sa sama-sama nating lakas ay maabot ng bawat isang Pilipino ang hustisyang panlipunan, at malaya tayong makapamumuhay sa isang lipunang masagana, ligtas at puno ng pag-asa.