Press Release

July 27, 2022 CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

Senate Resolution No. 66

Iglesia ni Cristo - 108th Anniversary Good afternoon Mr. President, my dear colleagues. It is my utmost pride to rise before this august chamber to co-sponsor Senate Resolution No. 66, commemorating the 108th Anniversary of Iglesia ni Cristo and commending the outstanding leadership of Ka Eduardo V. Manalo. Mr. President, time and again, the INC has proven to us that it is not only a religion that helps it members, but is a living testament that they are indeed a "church for all people," regardless of their race, nationality or status in the society. With its more than a century of proven track record of being an aid to humanity and providing various community, housing and livelihood projects, among others, the INC, with the strong and dedicated leadership of Ka Eduardo V. Manalo, has not only continuously worked towards expanding their church and members as to numbers, but more commendably, has successfully worked towards the growing number of footprints that they leave in looking after the welfare of those in need. Some of their notable projects for this year alone include outreach programs in the remote areas of Visayas Provinces in response to the needs of communities affected by economic difficulties brought about by calamities, especially the COVID-19 pandemic.[1] A true embodiment of their adherence of God's command to "do good to those who need it."[2] ?Para po sa ating mga kapatid sa Iglesia ni Cristo sa pangunguna ni kagalang-galang na Ka-Eduardo Manalo, isa pong mainit na pagbati para sa inyong ika-isang daan at walong anibersaryo. Ako po ay kasama ninyong nagdarasal para sa kaligtasan, kagalingan, at mas pinagpala pang kapatiran. Nawa ay patuloy po kayong maging inspirasyon ng bawat Filipino! Makakaasa po kayo na kasama ninyo ang Senado para sa pagpapabuti ng kalagayan ng lahat ng Pilipino. Maraming salamat po! ____________________ [1] https://iglesianicristo.net/inc-outreach-delivers-aid-to-thousands-in-the-visayas/ [2] Prov. 3:27, Good News Translation.