Press Release

July 27, 2022 Gatchalian cites poll results: 6 out of 10 in favor of mandatory ROTC in senior high school Senator Win Gatchalian points to popular support nationwide on the proposed implementation of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Program in senior high school, citing the results of the latest Pulse Asia survey that 69% of Filipinos agree to the proposal. More than 70% of respondents in the National Capital Region (71%) and the Visayas (78%) support mandatory ROTC in senior high school while more than 60% in Balance Luzon (67%) and Mindanao (64%) also say they support the proposal. Among socioeconomic groups, support for mandatory ROTC is stronger in Classes ABC (71%) and D (71%) compared to Class E (54%). The survey, which Gatchalian commissioned, had 1,200 respondents. In his SONA, President Marcos included the ROTC Program in his 19-point priority agenda. This is also one of Gatchalian's priority measures for the 19th Congress. His Senate Bill No. 387 seeks the institutionalization and administration of the Basic ROTC program for students enrolled in Grades 11 and 12. The Basic ROTC Program will include basic military training to motivate, train, organize and utilize students for national defense preparedness or civil-military operations. The bill provides, however, that no student below the age of 18 shall take direct part in hostilities. He filed a similar bill in the 18th Congress. The program also includes civic training and preparedness during actual disaster response operations. This will enhance the capacity of the nation to produce the needed manpower and to expand its human resources in times of war, calamities and disasters, emergencies, and in support to the law enforcement strategy of the government against crimes by creating a pool of trained reservists. A student who has completed the Basic ROTC program shall be registered in the Reserve Force upon reaching the legal age. Students who fail to undergo the mandatory Basic ROTC program will not be qualified for graduation. Exemptions, however, may be given to students who are certified psychologically and physically unfit by the Armed Forces of the Philippines Surgeon General, have undergone or are undergoing similar military training, and those who are chosen as varsity players in sports competitions. Gatchalian's proposal includes safeguards and ensures compliance with the Department of Education's Child Protection Policy and laws like the Special Protection of Children in Situations of Armed Conflict Act (Republic Act No. 11188), the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 (Republic Act No. 8049), and the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act (Republic Act No. 7610). Gatchalian's proposed measure also seeks the establishment of Grievance Committees that shall receive complaints and conduct investigations on allegations of abuse, violence, or corruption. Suportado ng 6 sa 10 Pinoy: Mandatory ROTC sa senior high school isinusulong ni Gatchalian Batay sa resulta ng pinakahuling Pulse Asia Survey na isinagawa noong Hunyo 24-27, sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na 69% ng mga kalahok ang pabor sa pagpapatupad ng ROTC sa lahat ng mga mag-aaral sa senior high school, samantalang 16% ang hindi sang-ayon, at 15% ang hindi matukoy kung sang-ayon sila o hindi. May 1,200 na mga kalahok sa naturang survey na kinomisyon ni Gatchalian. Sa National Capital Region, 71% ang pabor sa ROTC, 78% sa Visayas, 67% sa Balance Luzon, at 64% sa Mindanao. Malakas naman ang suporta para sa ROTC ng mga nasa Class ABC (71%) at sa Class D (71%) kung ikukumpara sa mga nasa Class E (54%). Kasama ang programang ROTC sa 19-point priority agenda ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na binanggit niya sa kanyang SONA. Isa rin to sa mga prayoridad ng senador na kanyang inihain ngayong 19th Congress. Sa ilalim ng Senate Bill No. 387, magiging bahagi ng Basic ROTC program ang basic military training para sa mga kabataan upang paigtingin ang kanilang kahandaan para sa national defense preparedness at sa civil-military operations. Ngunit sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, walang mag-aaral na mas bata sa labing-walong gulang ang maaaring makilahok nang direkta sa labanan. Si Gatchalian ay naghain ng parehong panukala noong nakaraang 18th Congress. Bahagi rin ng programa ang civic training at preparedness sa mga disaster response operations. Paiigtingin nito ang kakayahan ng bansa na magkaroon ng sapat na manpower at palawakin ang human resources nito sa panahon ng digmaan, kalamidad, unos, at mga sakuna. Makatutulong din ang panukala sa pagpapatupad ng batas laban sa mga krimen sa pamamagitan ng mga trained reservists. Ang mag-aaral na nakakumpleto sa Basic ROTC program ang magiging rehistrado sa Reserve Force pagdating sa ligal na edad. Ang mga mag-aaral na hindi sasailalim sa mandatory Basic ROTC program ay hindi maaaring makapagtapos. Ngunit maaaring mabigyan ng exemption ang mga mag-aaral na ituturing na psychologically at physically unfit ng Armed Forces of the Philippines Surgeon General. Maaari ring ma-exempt ang mga sumailalim o sumasailalim sa parehong training at ang mga varsity players sa mga sports competitions. Bahagi ng panukala ni Gatchalian ang mga safeguards na alinsunod sa Child Protection Policy ng Department of Education (DepEd) at mga batas na tulad ng Special Protection of Children in Situations of Armed Conflict Act (Republic Act No. 11188), Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 (Republic Act No. 8049), at Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act (Republic Act No. 7610). Iminumungkahi rin ni Gatchalian ang pagkakaroon ng mga Grievance Committee na tatanggap ng mga reklamo at magsasagawa ng mga imbestigasyon sa mga alegasyon ng pang-aabuso, karahasan, at korapsyon.