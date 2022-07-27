Press Release

July 27, 2022 SPONSORSHIP SPEECH OF SENATOR LOREN LEGARDA

Senate Resolution No. 10

Senate Resolution Expressing the profound sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senate of the Philippines to the people of Japan on the death of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe



Senate Session Hall

27 July 2022 Mr. President, distinguished colleagues: On the 8th of July this year, the world lost a great leader. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was regarded as a great political leader and a revered statesman. His untimely death, without a doubt, is a tragedy not only to his family and Japan, but to the world. He was a leader with a vision that transcends generations. He was known for his strong presence in international affairs and his economic agenda called "Abenomics," which sought to revive economic growth in Japan through reforms. He also advocated women empowerment and highlighted the critical role of women in economic growth. He introduced "Womenomics," which brought more women into the workforce and together with his wife, Mrs. Akie Abe, they established the World Assembly of Women (WAW), where I was privileged to have participated in representing the Philippines in 2014. In 2015, Mr. President, we had the honor to meet the Prime Minister once again in Philippine soil. The late Prime Minister and his wife came to the Philippines during APEC and as a short aside, they even brought rice from Japan from their own small organic farm and shared their rice with me as a 'pasalubong' and shared their advocacies and plans to support Japan's economic growth. Mrs. Abe even joined us in a National Museum tour of the Hibla ng Textile gallery and the climate change gallery, as well as, the area that had baskets pertaining to our rice harvest. I feel so much for the people of Japan who've lost a great leader. I so admired his vision and his leadership. Prime Minister Abe also hosted the United Nations Sendai conference on disaster risk reduction. He was a key figure in also strengthening Philippine-Japan relations and through his help, as mentioned by our distinguished colleagues, Japan was able to provide assistance to different sectors - in defense and security, in transport and agriculture, and peace in Mindanao, among others. So, on behalf of the Filipino people, we thank him for the close relations he built between our countries. In this august chamber, we wish to honor an exemplary leader, a friend of our nation, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, through Senate Resolution Number 60: "Resolution Expressing the Profound Sympathy and Sincere Condolences of the Senate of the Philippines to the People of Japan on the Death of its Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe." At this time of his tragic loss, I join the people of Japan, especially his wife, Mrs. Akie Abe, in mourning the loss of a great leader, and a friend of the Philippines. Thank you, Mr. President.