Jinggoy seeks Senate commendation for PH's maiden crown in AFF Women's Championship

SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed Senate Resolution No. 57 commending the Philippine Women's National Football Team for establishing the country's status as the best in the Southeast Asian region for its historical win at the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship.

"Their consecutive successes and outstanding performance in the international arena uplifted the spirit of the Filipino nation and brought immense pride and honor to the country which merit the commendation of the Philippine Senate," Estrada said.

The lady footballers known as the Filipinas, pulled off a 3-0 victory against four-time champion titleholder Thailand, to claim their first ever major international trophy in the AFF Women's Championship held last July 17, 2022 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Their latest win is another achievement in the already sterling year for the Filipinas who secured in January the country's first-ever appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, and the first Southeast Asian Games medal in football since 1985 by winning bronze last May in Hanoi, Vietnam.

"The Filipinas' road to victory is an inspiring story of defying the odds and conquering formidable opponents through perseverance, hard work, commitment, discipline, and team work," Estrada said.

"The historic win of the Philippine Women's National Football Team is another shining moment of Filipino women in the world of male-dominated sports, following the Olympic gold medal finish of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz," the senator added.