Robin: Pambansang Wika, sa Buong Taon Dapat Bida

Dapat ibinibida at ginagamit nating mga Pilipino ang ating pambansang wika hindi lang sa Agosto kundi sa buong taon.

Iginiit ito ni Senador Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa bisperas ng pagsisimula ng Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa sa ika-1 ng Agosto.

"Ang pambansang wika ay para sa lahat ng Pilipino. Dahil dito, dapat bida ang wikang Filipino sa ating pang-araw-araw na buhay, hindi lang sa Agosto," ani Padilla, na sumusulong ng paggamit ng Filipino sa Senado.

"Mismong Saligang Batas ang nagsasabi na ang pambansang wika natin ay Filipino. Ayon sa Art. XIV, Sec. 6, Filipino ang pambansang wika ng Pilipinas," dagdag ng mambabatas.

Naghain si Padilla ng Senate Bill 228 na naglalayong isalin sa wikang Filipino ang mga opisyal na dokumento ng pamahalaan ng Pilipinas para maintindihan ito ng pangkaraniwang Pilipino.

Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, magiging opisyal na wika ang Filipino at Ingles sa lahat na opisyal na dokumento, kasama ang:

* Executive issuances tulad ng implementing rules and regulations of acts, executive orders, proclamations, administrative orders, memorandum circulars and memorandum orders;

* Legislative documents tulad ng acts, bills, rules of procedures, resolutions, journals, and committee reports;

* Judicial Issuances and Proceedings tulad ng "decisions, resolutions, rules and other issuances of the Supreme Court and lower courts";

* International Treaties

* Public Advisories

* Publication of Acts

Robin: Let's Promote Our National Language Every Day

Our national language, Filipino, should be used the whole year and not just promoted for one month.

Senator Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla stressed this Sunday, on the eve of the start of the Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa on August 1.

"Ang pambansang wika ay para sa lahat ng Pilipino. Dahil dito, dapat bida ang wikang Filipino sa ating pang-araw-araw na buhay, hindi lang sa Agosto (Filipino, our national language, is for all Filipinos. Because of this, it should be our primary language in our everyday lives, not just in August)," said Padilla, who has made it clear he will use Filipino in official functions of the Senate.

"Mismong Saligang Batas ang nagsasabi na ang pambansang wika natin ay Filipino. Ayon sa Art. XIV, Sec. 6, Filipino ang pambansang wika ng Pilipinas (No less than our Constitution decrees that Filipino is our national language. Art. XIV, Sec. 6 is clear: 'The national language of the Philippines is Filipino')," he added.

Earlier, Padilla filed Senate Bill 228, providing for the equal use of Filipino and English languages in government documents.

He stressed that in seeking the passage of the measure, he "strives to promote the policy of inclusion and equal opportunities for all Filipinos."

Under the bill, Filipino and English will be the official languages of the Philippines for all government issuances and documents including:

* Executive issuances including implementing rules and regulations of acts, executive orders, proclamations, administrative orders, memorandum circulars and memorandum orders;

* Legislative documents including acts, bills, rules of procedures, resolutions, journals, and committee reports;

* Judicial Issuances and Proceedings including "decisions, resolutions, rules and other issuances of the Supreme Court and lower courts";

* International Treaties

* Public Advisories

* Publication of Acts