Statement of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos

"My Flesh And My Heart May Fail, But GOD IS The Strength Of My Heart And My Portion Forever." - Psalm 73:26

Today We Thank GOD For The Life And Achievements Of Former President Fidel V. Ramos!

Tributes Are Pouring In For This Man Who Told Us, "Kaya Natin 'To!"

We Thank Him For Serving Our Country And For The Sacrifices He And His Family Offered So That Filipinos May Have A Safer And More Comfortable Life.

So Many Challenges Faced, Hard Decisions To Be Made, And So Much Done!

My Dad, Senator Rene Compañero Cayetano, Once Told Me That He Learned The Most About Governance During The Time He Served In President Ramos' Cabinet.

Before This Picture Was Taken When We Were Running In 2016, FVR Gave Us Some Of His Precious Time. He Gave PRRD And Myself Great Insights And Very Helpful Advice.

As We Tell Our Stories About The Great FVR, Let's All Do Our Part In Continuing His Work And Mission! Let Us Build This Nation, Making It Stronger And More Responsive To The Needs Of Its People!

Goodbye For Now Mr President FVR.

Maraming Salamat Po!

GOD Bless The Philippines