Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa

Co-Sponsorship Speech

on the death of Former President Fidel Valdez Ramos

(Senate Resolutions No. 72, 73, and 74)

Today, we join the nation in expressing our heartfelt grief in losing a great leader and father of our country, the 12th President of the Republic of the Philippines, former President Fidel Valdez Ramos.

Si Pangulong Ramos ay tumatak sa puso ng bawat Pilipino bilang Pinuno ng ating bansa na nagbigay ng inspirasyon sa ating lahat na kakayanin natin ang anumang pagsubok, kung tayo'y sama sama.

His leadership showed the whole world that the Philippines, despite all its trials, can courageously rise above the challenges, and emerged as a strong Nation. It was during his term that the country attained steady economic growth. His remarkable Social Reform Agenda addressed the country's dismal poverty, and adequately responded to the needs of our people.

Katulad ng matapang at magiting na sundalo, si Pangulong Ramos ay buong pusong binantayan ang seguridad at integridad ng ating bansa laban sa pagsalakay ng mga dayuhan, insurhensiya at komunismo, at sa mga Muslim separatist groups. Ang kapakanan at kapayapaan ng bawat Pilipino ang syang naging gabay sa pamumuno ni Pangulong Ramos. Isang katangian na kalian man ay hindi natin malilimutan.

As we say goodbye, we keep in our hearts FVR's valuable service and sacrifices. Our country is standing proud today for what it has achieved, because President Fidel Valdez Ramos offered his guided and principled leadership.

Paalam Pangulong Fidel Valdez Ramos, at maraming salamat.