August 1, 2022 Sponsorship Speech P.S. Resolution No. 76

RESOLUTION EXPRESSING THE PROFOUND SYMPATHY AND SINCERE CONDOLENCES OF THE SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES ON THE DEATH OF THE 12TH PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF THE PHILIPPINES (1992-1998), FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES (1986-1988), AND FORMER SECRETARY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE (1988-1991) HONORABLE FIDEL VALDEZ RAMOS

Monday, August 1, 2022

Session Hall, Senate of the Philippines Delivered by THE HONORABLE WIN GATCHALIAN, Senator of the 19th Congress: Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, I join this chamber and the entire Filipino nation in mourning the loss of one of her greatest sons, former President Fidel Valdez Ramos. Throughout his long and illustrious career, President Ramos displayed courage, honor, and patriotism. As a soldier, President Ramos fiercely protected our country from those who threatened its freedom. We saw this in his successful efforts to quash several coup attempts and when he served as our Secretary of National Defense. And while President Ramos was a valiant commander, he was also committed to the cause of peace. In 1996, he brokered peace in Mindanao by signing a peace deal with the Moro National Liberation Front which, at that time, brought 25 years of conflict to a close.1 Because of this, he earned for himself and our country the coveted 1997 UNESCO Peace Prize---a first time for Asians. But many of us would particularly remember President Ramos for presiding over the rise of the Philippines as a Tiger Cub Economy in Asia. Through his socio-economic agenda "Philippines 2000," his administration pursued a wide range of reforms to boost the Philippines' global competitiveness and prosperity. His reform agenda covered economic liberalization measures, which included continuing trade liberalization, privatization, and the dismantling of monopolies and cartels.2 He also pursued institutional reforms that covered tax and customs administration, the bureaucracy, and the judiciary. From 1993-1997, the average Gross National Product was almost five percent annually, based on data from the Philippine Statistical3 4Yearbook. The total inflow of foreign exchange into the country outpaced that of the combined periods of the two preceding administrations. The average income of the Filipino family grew more during the Ramos administration than in the preceding two decades. This led to the implementation of a comprehensive Social Reform Agenda that addressed long- standing problems on poverty, health, education and skills training, jobs and livelihood, and access to equal opportunity, among many others. By the time his term ended, the Philippines was at that point closest to breaking out of its image as the Sick Man of Asia. More than two decades have passed since President Ramos stepped down as President and yet to date, we still look up to his administration as a model reformist government, and we continue to benefit from the economic programs that he espoused. I would also like to emphasize that it was President Ramos who signed Republic Act No. 8526 or the Charter of the City of Valenzuela, which classified Valenzuela as a highly urbanized city on February 14, 1998. For signing our city's charter, we in Valenzuela, will always be grateful to him. Let me also highlight how President Ramos solved a power crisis under his watch, when Luzon experienced as much as ten hours of blackouts. Through the enactment of the Electric Power Crisis Act and the inception of the Build-Operate-Transfer Law, at least 20 new power generation plants were built, ending the power shortage crisis by December 1993.5 President Ramos continued leading a life in public service as an elder statesman after his term as president ended, even accepting the post of special envoy to China under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte. This goes to show his unwavering commitment to champion the cause of the Filipino people. The tributes that pour in from leaders around the world after his passing show the esteem in which he was held. He brought to the Office of the President his outstanding work ethic shaped by his distinguished career in the military and in public service. President Ramos led us with a steady hand and decisiveness at a period of great uncertainty for our country. As a soldier, he showed courage and honor in times of conflict and of peace. And for defending our democracy many times from its enemies, the Filipino people will forever be grateful to him. Again, I would like to extend my condolences to Former First Lady Ming Ramos and the rest of the bereaved family. I am expressing my solidarity with the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who are honoring their former Commander-In-Chief. Lastly, I join every Filipino in celebrating the life and legacy of a true patriot and statesman who served as the 12th President of the country he loved and protected. For these reasons, I call on our esteemed colleagues to support the passage of this measure in honor of the late President Ramos. Thank you, Mr. President. # ___________________________ 1 Speech of President Ramos at the signing of the Final Peace Agreement between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Moro National Liberation Front | Official Gazette of the Republic of the Philippines 2 World Bank Document 3 Fidel Valdez Ramos | Global Leadership Foundation (g-l-f.org) 4 https://psa.gov.ph/products-and-services/publications/philippine-statistical-yearbook/2001 5 Philippine presidents in crisis: Cory Aquino, Ramos, and Estrada – Manila Bulletin (mb.com.ph)