Poe on Act Increasing Social Pension of Indigent Seniors:

The increase in the pension of indigent senior citizens is a timely response to catch up with the urgent and real needs of our indigent elderly.

The pension raise will provide them with a more sustainable allowance as prices of goods, including medicines, continue to rise.

We count on concerned agencies to put in place a system that would make the monthly stipend released in the most expeditious and efficient manner, and ensure that no eligible beneficiary is deprived.

We pushed hard for the passage of the law to show that government must do a better job of caring for our senior citizens.

The older our lolos and lolas get, the more help and compassion they need to live with dignity.

Note: Sen. Grace Poe is principal author of the law (first to file).