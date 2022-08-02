Press Release

August 2, 2022 Sen. Grace Poe's manifestation transcript

on enactment of RA 11916

Senate session

Aug. 2, 2022 Mr. President, isang dekada na mula nang maipasa natin ang Republic Act No. 9994 o ang Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010. At isang dekada na ring pinagkakasya ng mga senior citizen ang P500 buwanang pensyon bagama't ang presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin ay nagtaasan na. But with the passage of Republic Act No. 11916, the measure seeking to increase the social pension of indigent senior citizens to not less than P1,000, we are now affording our lolos and lolas the opportunity to receive better health and life care that they truly deserve. Aside from a higher pension, an important aspect of this law is its adaptive character which allows for an adjustment of the social pension, if necessary, every two years subject to review and consultation and taking into account the prevailing consumer price index. As principal author of the measure, I thank my colleagues for supporting this important and long-overdue legislation. But this would not have been possible if not for the steadfast commitment and able leadership of Sen. Joel Villanueva during his chairmanship of the committee on social justice, welfare and rural development last Congress. I suppose this would be one meaningful birthday celebration for our dear Majority Leader. We likewise extend our gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for recognizing and acting on the needs of our senior citizens. Lahat po tayo tatanda. Ito'y kabayaran din sa pag-aaruga na ibinigay sa atin ng ating mga lolo at lola. Any investment we make on our elderly today will benefit us in the future.