Press Release

August 3, 2022 PINUNO BILL PROPOSES MORATORIUM ON RENTAL PAYMENT AND EVICTION DURING DISASTERS, EMERGENCIES Pinuno Sen. Manuel "Lito" Lapid has filed Senate Bill (SB) No. 973, proposing a moratorium on the enforcement of payment of all fees, charges and costs relating to the rental of residential units, for the duration of a declared national and local state of calamity and for 30 days upon termination of such State of Calamity or Emergency. In filing Senate Bill No. 973, Senator Lapid sought to provide a moratorium on evictions for the same period regardless of the cause, except when a lessee/sublessee perpetrates a criminal act that threatens the life, limb and property of the lessor, sublessor or owner, other tenants or staff of the property in which the residential unit is located. Senator Lapid believes the proposed measure, once passed into law, will institutionalize and ensure adequate protection and assistance to the poor, vulnerable and disadvantaged sectors of our society especially in times of disasters and calamities, allowing them to cope with the economic effects of such events. "Naniniwala ako na kadikit ng bawat kalamidad, trahedya at pandemya na dumarating sa ating bansa ang matinding dagok sa ating ekonomiya. Maraming mga nawawalan ng trabaho at mga negosyong nagsasara, kaya naman marami sa ating mga kababayan ang hirap maghanap ng pagkukuhanan ng pambayad sa pang araw-araw na gastusin. Kaya naman iminumungkahi natin ulit ngayong Kongreso ang panukalang ito na layuning magkaroon ng pansamantalang tigil sa pagsingil sa mga renta at pagpapaalis sa mga nagrerenta sa mga panahon ng kalamidad o pandemya," Lapid said. Lapid furthered that the proposed bill plans to cover disasters and other kinds of emergencies which are national in scope as declared through a State of Calamity or State of National Emergency by the President. The moratorium will also cover State of Calamity or Emergency declared in provinces, cities and municipalities. According to the measure, the moratorium on rental fees shall be implemented on residential units referring to apartments, houses, dormitories, rooms and bedspaces. "Mahalagang mabigyan natin ng karampatang suporta at proteksyon ang ating mga kababayang nasa panganib na mawawalan ng tirahan lalo na sa mga panahon ng trahedya gaya ng nagbabadyang pagtaas na naman sa mga kaso ng COVID-19 at ng Monkeypox sa ating bansa," Lapid added. The bill also cites that the benefit of the moratorium on rental payment and on eviction may be applied to commercial or office space rental or Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at the discretion of the Secretary of Department of Trade and Industry. This, as he/she takes in consideration the fact of closure/shutting down of businesses, community quarantine orders, or any other circumstance that may hamper their operations during calamities and emergencies. "Ang pagbangon po mula sa kalamidad ay sama-sama nating misyon," the Senator said.