Press Release

August 4, 2022 Robin's Medical Cannabis Bill Gains Support Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla's bill pushing for the legalization of marijuana or cannabis as a "compassionate alternative means of medical treatment" has gained support from various groups. One of the groups, the Philippine Cannabis Compassionate Society (PCCS), lauded Padilla for his "boldness" in filing such a proposed measure. "On behalf ng aming grupo maraming salamat for your boldness, na finally after nine years of advocating, meron na tayong bill sa Senate (On behalf of our group, I want to thank you for your boldness. Finally after nine years of advocating, we have a bill in the Senate)," according to the group's spokesperson Dr. Donnabel Cunanan, who paid a courtesy call on Padilla in his office in the Senate on Wednesday. Dr. Cunanan said it is imperative that medical marijuana and its potential not only be used as a pain reliever for the dying but also as a cure for those who have a fighting chance to survive. She noted there are many patients who need access to medical cannabis that is safe and affordable. The PCCS is a group of patients, parents and caregivers seeking to institutionalize the legal use of medical marijuana. Meanwhile, Chuck Manansala of Masikhay Research, who also visited Padilla in his office, said it is key that medical cannabis be made "available and safe" to those who need it. Joining Dr. Cunanan at Mr. Manansala was Dr. Gem Marq Mutia, founder of the Philippine Society of Cannabinoid Medicine. Padilla earlier filed Senate Bill 230 to allow the use of medical marijuana or cannabis, as well as further research into its medicinal use. Padilla noted marijuana has been used as a herbal medicine for conditions such as gout, rheumatism, and malaria. Under the bill, medical cannabis in capsule and oil form may be used to address "debilitating medical conditions" of "qualified patients." But Padilla, in his bill, stressed there should be penalties for the abuse of marijuana. The bill contains safeguards to prevent such abuse. The bill also provides for enhancing research and development for medical cannabis - and the training of medical cannabis physicians and pharmacists. Medical Cannabis Bill ni Robin, Umani ng Suporta Umani ng suporta mula sa iba't ibang grupo ng ang panukalang batas ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla na payagan ang paggamit ng medical marijuana/cannabis at sa pananaliksik dito bilang gamot. Pinuri ng Philippine Cannabis Compassionate Society (PCCS), isa sa mga grupo, ang katapangan ni Padilla na maghain ng ganitong panukalang batas. "On behalf ng aming grupo maraming salamat for your boldness, na finally after nine years of advocating, meron na tayong bill sa Senate," ayon sa tagapagsalita ng grupo na si Dr. Donnabel Cunanan, na nag-courtesy call kay Padilla nitong Miyerkules. Iginiit ni Dr. Cunanan, mahalaga ang magamit ang medical marijuana hindi lang sa mga mamamatay na, kundi sa mga kaya pang mabuhay. Dagdag niya, marami ang pasyenteng nangangailangan ng access sa medical cannabis na abot-kaya at ligtas. Ang PCCS ay isang grupo ng pasyente, magulang at caregivers na sumusulong sa pag-institutionalize sa paggamit ng medical marijuana. Binuo ito noong 2013. Dagdag ni Chuck Manansala ng Masikhay Research, na kasama sa bumisita kay Padilla, importante na gawing "available and safe" ang medical cannabis. Kasama ni Dr. Cunanan at G. Manansala si Dr. Gem Marq Mutia, founder ng Philippine Society of Cannabinoid Medicine. Isinulong ni Padilla sa kanyang Senate Bill 230 na payagan sa Pilipinas ang paggamit ng medical marijuana o cannabis at sa mas malawak na pananaliksik dito bilang gamot. Aniya, matagal nang ginamit ang marijuana bilang herbal medicine para sa mga karamdaman tulad ng gout, rheumatism, at malaria. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, ang medical cannabis - na produkto na tulad ng capsule at oil at hindi ang raw cannabis - ay gagamitin para sa "debilitating medical condition" ng "qualified patients." Nguni't iginiit din ni Padilla na dapat magkaroon ng parusa sa pag-abuso ng marijuana. May mga safeguards ang panukalang batas para tiyaking hindi maaabuso ang marijuana. Isinulong din ng panukalang batas ang pagpapalawak ng research and development para sa medical cannabis - at ang training ng medical cannabis physicians at pharmacists.