Press Release

August 5, 2022 SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON US-CHINA TENSION OVER TAIWAN: The reported tension in the region is something to be concerned about, especially considering how close we are geographically with Taiwan and the thousands of Filipinos residing and working there. I do hope that the situation will not worsen nor escalate into something more serious, as any confrontation between two major powers could be devastating for the world economy, which is still reeling from the impact of the pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine. It is in our best interest to preserve and safeguard peace, and promote stability and security, with the help of our neighbors in Southeast Asia.