Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the Chinese Ambassador telling the PH to 'strictly abide by the One-China principle'

The Chinese Ambassador should not presume to lecture the Philippines as to how we should pursue our foreign policy objectives. The Philippines is a sovereign state, following an independent foreign policy.

Must I also remind the Ambassador that in our pursuit of our independent foreign policy, the Philippines has every right, at any time, to review, amend, or modify our foreign policy.

In fact, the Ambassador shouldn't pontificate on such policies, especially considering that his country stubbornly and steadfastly refuses to recognize a decision rendered by an international arbitral court, and ignores and flouts international law in the West Philippine Sea when it suits her interest.

As for the so-called "special relationship" between the Philippines and China, ano nga ba ang special relationship na ito? Hegemon-Client State? Master-Servant? Bully-Victim? Huwag silang magmando ng kung ano ang dapat gawin ng bansa natin, kung hindi nga nila magawang respetuhin ang ating karagatan, teritoryo, at soberanya.

It is unfortunate that the good Ambassador felt the need to impose his will on our country, disrespecting our agency and autonomy. Ang Pilipinas ay may sariling pagkakakilanlan at pag-iisip. Huwag sana nilang pangunahan.