Press Release

August 6, 2022 Padilla Bill Mandates Teaching of PH History in High School To guide our youth in shaping the country and its people, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has filed a bill mandating the inclusion of Philippine History in the high school curriculum. Padilla filed Senate Bill 451 in hopes that the teaching of Philippine history will aid the youth in understanding how the society we live in came to be through time. "To lead this nation into the future would require an understanding of the country's historical roots and cultural heritage iin ideally all levels of formal education," Padilla said in his bill. He lamented that Philippine History was removed from the high school curriculum in 2014 through Department of Education (DepEd) Order 20. Also, he noted the K-12 basic education curriculum for Social Studies includes subjects such as Asian Studies and World History. "While supporters of this revised curriculum claim that the 'discussion of events on the country's history is naturally integrated into several subjects,' this representation is of the firm belief that there must be an independent and definitive subject that comprehensively focuses on the study of our nation's own history," said Padilla. "It is truly unfortunate for our youth, whom we dub as the hope and future of our nation, to be stripped of the opportunity to wade through the books of our invaluable past," he added. Under the bill, the Philippine History subject shall be designed to inculcate a sense of patriotism, include the history, culture and identity of the Bangsamoro and Indigenous People. The bill also seeks to enable "critical thinking and discourse" on the effects and relevance of Philippine historical events, persons and movements to the present - and understand the Filipinos' roots grounded on facts and strong historical tradition, patriotism and identity as a nation. "Lest we forget the old saying that to deny and obliterate people their own understanding of their history is the most effective way to destroy them. In this representation's hope to steer clear from such peril, the passage of this bill is earnestly sought," said Padilla. Robin: PH History, Isama sa High School Curriculum! Para matiyak na makarating tayo sa ating paroroonan, dapat alam natin ang ating pinanggalingan. Ito ang ipinunto ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa paghain ng Senate Bill 451 para ituro ang Philippine History sa ating mga high school. "To lead this nation into the future would require an understanding of the country's historical roots and cultural heritage iin ideally all levels of formal education," ani Padilla sa kanyang panukalang batas. Ayon kay Padilla, nawala ang Philippine History sa high school curriculum noong 2014 sa pamamagitan ng Department of Education (DepEd) Order 20. Dagdag nito, kasama sa K-12 basic education curriculum for Social Studies ang ilang subject tulad ng Asian Studies at World History. "While supporters of this revised curriculum claim that the 'discussion of events on the country's history is naturally integrated into several subjects,' this representation is of the firm belief that there must be an independent and definitive subject that comprehensively focuses on the study of our nation's own history," giit ni Padilla. "It is truly unfortunate for our youth, whom we dub as the hope and future of our nation, to be stripped of the opportunity to wade through the books of our invaluable past," dagdag niya. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, ituturo ang Philippine History para italaga ang pagmamahal sa bayan. Kasama rito ang "history, culture and identity" ng Bangsamoro at Indigenous People. Pakay din ng panukalang batas na magkaroon ng "critical thinking and discourse" sa epekto ng mga pangyayari sa Pilipinas. "Lest we forget the old saying that to deny and obliterate people their own understanding of their history is the most effective way to destroy them. In this representation's hope to steer clear from such peril, the passage of this bill is earnestly sought," ani Padilla.