Press Release

August 8, 2022 Senator Pia Cayetano's manifestation commending the Ten Outstanding Young Men and Women awardees I join my colleagues in congratulating the Ten Outstanding Young Men and Women Awardees. I also join our colleague from Antique [Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda] and the rest of the Philippines in hoping that they will recognize 'women' in the title itself of the TOYM. I would just like to put on record, for the sake of the awardees, and also for the members of the Senate, that as the Chairman of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation, and Futures Thinking, the work, the advocacies of the young people here today directly address our SDGs, our sustainable development goals. So to give them recognition, I would just like to point out the SDGs that are highlighted immediately, upon quick perusal of the work that they do. But in many ways, it would intersect with other SDGs as well. So for Mr. Ariestelo A. Asilo, on Social Entrepreneurship, that addresses SDG 2 on Zero Hunger, and SDG 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth. Thank you for your work. For Ms. Iloisa Romaraog-Diga on her work on Agricultural Entrepreneurship, also SDG 2 on Zero Hunger, and SDG 8 on Decent Work and Economic Growth. Thank you for your work. I will also say that it also covers SDG 9, Industry Innovation and Infrastructure because your platform is an innovative work, and I am sure with so many others here. Mr. Eleazar Abraham Orobia on Education, of course, SDG 4 Quality Education, also SDG 10 on Reducing Inequalities. We all know that education is a means to reduce inequalities. And then I move on, Ms Anna R. Oposa, whom I have worked with many times, including her father, of course, SDG 13 on Climate Action and SDG 14, Life Below Water. Sen. Padilla [turns to Senator Robinhood Padilla], siya po ang nabanggit ko sa inyo nung nag-interpellate kayo sa akin on concern niyo on marine life na affected. Sabi ko sa inyo na bibisita tayo sa mga lugar na affected ang marine life, siya ang contact natin, so pinapakilala ko na sa inyo. So I move on, congratulations, Anna, we're proud of you. Mr, Jayeel S. Cornelio on Education and Sociology, of course SDG 4 din, Quality Education, also SDG 10 on Reduced Inequalities [SDG 10]. And from what I heard, you're also building sustainable communities, so SDG 11. Congratulations. And then, Ms Maria Yzabell Angel V. Palma, Science and Technology. SDG 9, Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. That would also include reducing inequalities and also decent work and economic growth [SDG 8], and more, I'm sure. Congratulations for your work. Dr. Jaime Alfonso M. Ahererra on Medicine and Cardiology, this is basically SDG 3, Good Health and Wellbeing. But again, this would also intersect with SDG 10 on Reducing Inequalities, SDG 9, on Innovations, SDG 11 on Sustainable Communities, as well. Thank you for your work. Ms. Lou Sabrina S. Ongkiko on Education, SDG 4 Quality Education, SDG 10, Reducing Inequalities, and SDG 11 on Sustainable Communities. Thank you for your work. Mr. Jaemark S. Tordecilla, Digital Journalism, this is SDG 16, Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions, SDG 10 on Reducing Inequalities as well, and SDG 11, Sustainable Communities. Thank you for your work. And Dr. Melvin J. Sanicas, Science and Medicine, SDG 3, Good Health and Wellbeing, SDG 9, Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, SDG 10, Reduced Inequalities, SDG 11 Sustainable Communities. Thanks, doc for your work. On that note, I hope that you will be available if I invite you to our hearings to enlighten us on the work that you are doing because we might as well start with the experts that we already have, and have already been recognized in our own country. In our hearings, we also invite experts from other parts of the world. The ability to conduct hearings online have allowed us to work with these experts, and I am sure that on your own, this is something that might interest you as well. And I encourage the rest of the senators to also consider if our valuable resource persons right here in the halls of the Senate whom we are honoring today, can contribute to our hearings in lawmaking. So on that note, I join our colleagues in congratulating these men and women.