August 9, 2022 15th Las Piñas Waterlily Festival celeb held after the pandemic-- Sen. Villar Senator Cynthia A. Villar said she is happy that they got to celebrate the 15th Waterlily Festival after it was temporarily stopped for two years, in 2020 and 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event held at the Villar SIPAG, was highlighted with the selection of 15th Ms. Las Piñas Water Lily 2022 and Sayaw Kabataan (SK) Para sa Kalikasan winners. Therese Glorianne Almirez of Barangay Pilar clinched the 15th Ms. Las Piñas Water Lily 2022 title. The other winners are Elka Norein Delos Reyes of Pamplona Uno, 1st runner up and Diana Trasha Claridad of Brgy. Almanza Uno, 2nd runner up. Justine Kate Tingson of Bgy.Talon Uno won the Ms. Photogenic while Jacquelyn De Ocampo of Brgy. Ilaya was Ms. Congeniality. Barangay Elias Aldana was the Grand Champion in the 'ala Tiktok' dance competition which was participated by dance groups coming from the city's 20 barangays. Barangay Manuyo Uno was 1st runner-up and Barangay Talon 5 is the 2nd runner-up. Sen. Cynthia said the candidates for the Ms. Water Lily Festival paraded in their uniquely-designed gowns well-crafted from waterlilies. on the otherhand, the young dancers gyrated to the 'ala Tiktok beat' while doning colorful costumes accented with waterlilies. "The beauty of our candidates for the Ms. Waterlily even more shine and became vibrant with their waterlily-inspired gown," said Sen. Cynthia. "Also for the first time, we began the Sayaw Kabataan Para sa Kalikasan video dance contest... Through their dances number, our youth presented some places in their barangay which showcased their concern for the environment," added Sen. Cynthia. The senator, chairperson of the Senate commitee on environment and natural resources, said she started the festival in 2005 to raise awareness of Las Piñeros on one of their problems in their environment-the clogging of Las Piñas-Zapote River due to waterlilies and other wastes. Through her relentless efforts along with the Villar SIPAG, they collected all the waterlilies and used them in their livelihood programs. Local residents have ventured into waterlily-making businesses to further boost the flowers' usefulness. 'We have come a long way with the idea of transforming these flowers into unique arts and crafts. From swamping our waterways and causing floodings in our city, these lovely blooms have become stable sources of livelihood not only for Las Piñas residents but also for many of our kababayans, especially those who live near the rivers,' stressed Sen. Cynthia. Aside from Sen. Cynthia Villar, Sen. Mark A. Villar and Deputy Speaker Camille Villar together with and barangay officials also joined the celebration. 15th Las Piñas Waterlily Festival, ipinagdiwang matapos ang pandemya- Sen. Villar NATUTUWA si Senator Cynthia A. Villar na nagkaroon sila ng selebrasyon ng ika-15th Waterlily Festival matapos pangsamantalang mahinto ng dalawang taon-2020 at 2021- ang ganitong pagdiriwang dahil sa pandemya. Idinaos sa Villar SIPAG ang okasyon kung saan hinirang ang 15th Ms. Las Piñas Water Lily 2022 at Sayaw Kabataan (SK) Para sa Kalikasan winners. Itinanghal si Therese Glorianne Almirez ng Barangay Pilar na 15th Ms. Las Piñas Water Lily 2022. Wagi rin sina Elka Norein Delos Reyes ng Pamplona Uno, 1st runner up at Diana Trasha Claridad ng Brgy. Almanza Uno, 2nd runner up. Nanalo si Justine Kate Tingson ng Bgy.Talon Uno bilang Ms. Photogenic samantalang si Jacquelyn De Ocampo ng Brgy. Ilayaang Ms. Congeniality. Grand Champion ang Barangay Elias Aldana sa 'ala Tiktok' dance competition na nilahukan ng grupo mula sa 20 barangay ng siyudad. Ang Barangay Manuyo Uno ang 1st runner-up at Barangay Talon 5 ang 2nd runner-up sa pagligsahan sa pagsayaw. Sinabi ni Sen. Cynthia Villar na ipinarada ng mga kandidata sa Ms. Water Lily Festival ang kakaibang disenyo ng kanilang gown na gawa sa waterlilies. Sumayaw naman ang mga batang dancers na nakasuot ng makukulay na costume na yari sa waterlilies sa 'ala Tiktok beat.' "The beauty of our candidates for the Ms. Waterlily even more shine and became vibrant with their waterlily-inspired gown," sabi pa ni Sen. Cynthia. "Also for the first time, we began the Sayaw Kabataan Para sa Kalikasan video dance contest... Through their dances number, our youth presented some places in their barangay which showcased their concern for the environment," dagdag pa niya. Ipinahayag ng senador, chairperson ng Senate commitee on environment and natural resources, na sinimulan niya ang festival noong 2005. Layunin nito na paigtingin ang kamalayan ng Las Piñeros sa isang problema sa kalikasan- ang pagbara Ng Las Piñas-Zapote River dahil sa waterlilies at iba pang basura. Sa kanyang pagsisikap, kasama ang Villar SIPAG, kinolekta nila ang lahat ng waterlilies na bumabara sa katubigan ng Las Pinas at ginamit sa kanilang livelihood programs. Upang higit na pakinabangan ang waterlilies, ginamit ito ng lokal na residente sa pagnenegosyo. 'We have come a long way with the idea of transforming these flowers into unique arts and crafts. From swamping our waterways and causing floodings in our city, these lovely blooms have become stable sources of livelihood not only for Las Piñas residents but also for many of our kababayans, especially those who live near the rivers," giit pa ni Sen. Cynthia. Bukod kina Sen. Cynthia Villar, Sen. Mark A. Villar at Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, lumahok din sa pagdiriwang ang barangay officials ng Las Pinas.