August 10, 2022 Robin, Isinulong ang Scholarship at Health Services Para sa Magsasaka sa Rice Tariffication Act Isinulong ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang scholarship at health services para sa magsasakang benepisyaryo ng Rice Tariffication Act (Republic Act 11203). Sa Senate Bill 231, iminungkahi rin ni Padilla na palakihin ang Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) para maging mas competitive ang ating magsasakang Pinoy.' "This measure also proposes to increase the amount earmarked for RCEF from P10 billion annually to P15 billion to aid our farmers in reducing the rice production cost while increasing farmer incomes. In addition to the proposed amendments, this representation proposes that 10% of the RCEF shall be made available for scholarship, health and other similar benefits for the rice fund beneficiaries," ani Padilla. Ayon sa mambabatas, marami ang naging butas sa pagpapatupad ng naturang batas, kabilang dito ang pagpasok ng imported na bigas kung kaya't napilitan ang ating magsasaka na ibaba ang presyo ng kanilang produkto. Hindi rin naibaba ang production cost para sa Pilipinong magsasaka sa kabila ng P10-bilyong taunang RCEF para sa farm mechanization, seed development, propagation and promotion, at credit assistance and extension services. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, iminungkahi rin ni Padilla na: * Payagan ang pag-export ng bigas maliban sa harvest season; * Itaas ang RCEF mula P10 bilyon sa P15 bilyon kada taon sa susunod na anim na taon; * Ilaan ang 20% ng Rice Fund sa rice seed development, propagation and promotion; at * Ilaan ang 10% ng Rice Fund sa scholarship, health at ibang benepisyo sa magsasakang benepisyaryo. "With this representation's hope to plug the loopholes of RA 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law, the passage of this measure is earnestly sought," dagdag ni Padilla. Robin Pushes Scholarship, Health Services for Farmers Under Rice Tariffication Act Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is pushing for scholarship and health services for farmer beneficiaries of the Rice Tariffication Act (Republic Act 11203). In Senate Bill 231, Padilla also sought to increase the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) to enhance the competitiveness of Filipino farmers. "This measure also proposes to increase the amount earmarked for RCEF from P10 billion annually to P15 billion to aid our farmers in reducing the rice production cost while increasing farmer incomes. In addition to the proposed amendments, this representation proposes that 10% of the RCEF shall be made available for scholarship, health and other similar benefits for the rice fund beneficiaries," Padilla said in his bill. He noted there had been issues in the implementation of the law, including loopholes that allowed the entry of rice from abroad - forcing our farmers to lower the prices of their produce. Worse, he lamented the P10-billion annual RCEF for farm mechanization, seed development, propagation and promotion, and credit assistance and extension services failed to bring down production costs for Filipino farmers. Padilla proposed amendments to the law in his bill including: * Allowing the export of rice except during harvest season; * Increasing the RCEF from P10 billion to P15 billion a year for the next six years; * Allocating 20% of the Rice Fund for rice seed development, propagation and promotion; and * Allocating 10% of the Rice Fund for scholarship, health and other benefits for farmer beneficiaries. "With this representation's hope to plug the loopholes of RA 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law, the passage of this measure is earnestly sought," said Padilla.