Tulfo to Budol: You are a proof that fluency in English is not the only measure of people's success

Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo said Filipinos can take inspiration from the humble beginning of Bb. Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Budol who proved that English language proficiency is not the only measure of anyone's capability to be successful in life.

Budol, who collaborated with Tulfo for a video content prior to making it to the finals of the prestigious pageant, paid him a courtesy visit at the Senate last Aug. 9.

"Congratulations! I'm really very proud of you. Narinig ko ang sagot mo sa pageant, napakaganda. Ito lamang ay patunay na hindi naman lahat ng tao kailangang maging magaling sa Ingles to be succesful in life," he said.

"Katulad mo, mayroong iba na sa kabila ng mga pagsubok sa buhay ay nagsumikap sila that's why they managed to go up the ladder. Ikaw ay magandang ehemplo sa mga kababayan natin," he added. During the visit, Budol thanked Tulfo for recognizing her achievement and reminding her to believe in her capabilities when she told the Senator of her struggles in speaking English fluently.

"Hindi ka man magaling sa Ingles, pero malayo na ang narating mo," the Senator told Budol.

It may be recalled that Budol answered an English question in Filipino at the pageant's question-and-answer portion, which earned her Filipino's admiration for breaking stereotypes. The pageant was held last July 31, 2022.

As Tulfo's distinguished guest, Budol was acknowledged at the Senate floor before the start of the sessions. ###