Press Release

August 11, 2022 SEN. REVILLA COMMEMORATES THE LIFE OF SPORTS LEGEND LYDIA DE VEGA; AUTHORS SENATE RESOLUTION IN HER HONOR Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. joins the Filipino people in mourning for the passing of the legendary athlete and nation's pride Lydia De Vega. De Vega is a decorated Filipino sportswoman who brought great pride to the country by triumphantly winning numerous international gold medals in track and field competitions. She was known as the "Asia's Fastest Woman" and "Asia's Sprint Queen" for earning championships in the prestigious Asian Games, Asian Athletics Championships, and Southeast Asian Games. Her stellar athletic career has been acclaimed by many international and local sports organizations, and other athletes. The Philippine Sports Association has even elected her several times as "Athlete of the Year". She was also inducted into the "Hall of Fame" alongside other prominent Filipino sportsmen. Lydia De Vegas' achievements do not only serve as an honor to the country but also shone a light of inspiration to generations upon generations of aspiring and promising Filipino athletes. The pursuit of excellence exemplified by the life she lived will always be discussed in physical education classes; will always be recognized in the sports community. Her story of success will always reverberate in people's memories. To commemorate the distinguished life of the late sports legend, Sen. Revilla filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 127 to express the deepest sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senate on her demise. In the Resolution he filed, Sen. Revilla, Jr. said "Lydia is truly an Asian track and field legend - who has excellently personified the admirable traits of a Filipina - passionate, determined, disciplined, and stunningly graceful in all her endeavors." He added that "as the whole nation mourns the loss of one of its greatest athletes whose indelible mark will forever be etched in history, we likewise honor her life and legacy which brought pride and honor the country, and inspired a generation of athletes."