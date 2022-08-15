Press Release

August 15, 2022 Co-Sponsorship Speech (inserted into the records)

"Sympathy and Condolences on the Death of Asia's Fastest Woman, Lydia de Vega" Good afternoon, Mr. President: I rise to co-sponsor Senate Resolution No. 127 taking into consideration Senate Resolution Nos. 129, 130, 131, 132, 135, and 137 expressing the deepest sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senate of the Philippines on the death of a sports legend and "Asia's Fastest Woman" Lydia de Vega. It is with great sadness to know that this year, we lost another legendary figure that had inspired our nation. An athlete, mother, and a woman, who served as a symbol of courage and hope for the Filipino people. I have heard of her greatness. At alam kong marami sa atin ay kilala rin siya bilang "Asia's Fastest Woman". She was always a fighter. On multiple occasions, she fought to bring us gold medals against other countries. And most importantly, she fought, to live by her belief to never surrender, even when it got painful. In fact, she was silently waging a final battle against cancer, but that was the kind of person she was - quietly faithful to the end. She once shared these words: "Matalo ka man, bumangon ka, mag ensayo kang mabuti, dahil sa susunod na laban, maaring ikaw naman ang tumayo sa pedestal at tumanggap ng gold medal na yan. Wag kayong mawawalan ng pag-asa". Truly, the one who wins in life is the person who chooses to move forward, even when it's agonizing and inconvenient. Those who have walked the path of champions know full well that the sweetness of victory comes only after all the hardships and failures. Although she has gone ahead of us, we choose to remember her as a champion, not only in track and field, but in running the race of life. Borrowing from the words of the good Book, Lydia de Vega has fought the good fight, she has finished the race, and she has kept the faith. May we always follow her example. Thank you, Mr. President.