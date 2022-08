Press Release

August 16, 2022 SEN. JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA MANIFESTATION RE: PRIVILEGE SPEECH OF SEN GRACE POE - HYBRID WORK

AUGUST 16, 2022

19TH CONGRESS

SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES I WOULD LIKE TO THANK MY KUMADRE SENATOR GRACE POE FOR TACKLING THE ISSUE OF HYBRID WORK IN HER PRIVILEGE SPEECH. AS A STAUNCH ADVOCATE OF LABOR, EMPLOYMENT AND HUMAN RESOURCES, I ASSOCIATE MYSELF WITH HER PRIVILEGE SPEECH. WITH OUR EXPERIENCE IN OUR COVID PANDEMIC RESPONSE, WHERE HUMAN INTERVENTION AND HUMAN INTERACTION ACTIVITIES WERE ALL RESTRICTED FOR SAFETY AND SECURITY CONCERNS, THE WORK FROM HOME SETUP HAS SAVED OUR INDUSTRIES AND OUR NATION, IN THE CONTINUANCE OF WORK PROCESSES. I AM IN FAVOR OF ADOPTING HYBRID WORK SETUP FOR TYPES OF WORK THAT CAN BE ACCOMPLISHED REMOTELY AND VIRTUALLY. I BELIEVE THAT THIS WILL OPEN DOORS FOR MORE AND BETTER EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES, ESPECIALLY FOR OUR WOMEN, SENIORS AND PWDS. I ALSO AGREE WITH ALL THE ADVANTAGES CITED BY SEN GRACE AND THOSE MENTIONED BY FELLOW ADVOCATES. WE HAVE TO MOVE WITH THE DEMANDS OF TIME AND TREND AND WE HAVE TO ADOPT ACCORDINGLY. FOR THE RECORD, I HAVE FILED SENATE BILL NO 44 ENTITLED AN ACT PROVIDING FOR A WORKING TIME FLEXIBILIZATION IN THE PRIVATE SECTOR, AS AMONG MY PRIORITY LEGISLATIONS THIS MEASURE SEEKS TO MODIFY EXISTING NORMAL HOURS, INCLUDING SHORTENED MEAL BREAKS, AND OVERTIME WORK. THIS WILL ALSO COMPLEMENT THE PROVISIONS STATED IN REPUBLIC ACT 11165 OR THE TELECOMMUTING ACT WHICH PROVIDES FOR WORK FROM HOME ARRANGEMENT WITH THE USE OF TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND/OR COMPUTER TECHNOLOGIES. AND SO, I AM THANKFUL THAT WE HAVE SUPPORTERS OF THE HYBRID WORK SETUP AS ONE IMMINENT FUTURE OF WORK FOR THE PHIILPPINE LABOR INDUSTRY. THANK YOU, MR. PRESIDENT