August 17, 2022 KAPIHAN SA MANILA BAY INTERVIEW OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN WITH MARICHU VILLANUEVA Opening statement SEN. WIN: On Monday will be the school opening, I will focus on monitoring of school opening and on Friday we will have a hearing tackling the school opening. Itong opening natin sa Lunes will be the first full face-to-face class opening if possible, because the DepEd allowed the different schools to do either face-to-face, limited face-to-face or blended learning. So may options ang school, but definitely under the policy face-to-face is allowed. Critical ito dahil marami sa ating mga bata at magulang hindi pumasok for two years at marami ang agam-agam lalo na may mini surge ngayon. So ang titignan natin dito ang vaccination rate ng ating mga bata. Pangalawa, ang kahandaan ng mga eskwelahan at pangatlo yung tinatawag nating catch up plan. You said earlier that the World Bank said 90% of our 10 years old cannot read and then two years silang hindi pumasok, so baka yang 90% tumaas pa. Importante na magkaroon tayo ng catch up plan. In short, we will be focusing in school opening and on what the DepEd will do in terms of catch up and support the DepEd with appropriate budget they will need. Q: On Laptops controversy, paano mape-prevent? SEN. WIN: Yung PS-DBM issue nakakadismaya dahil ang mga teachers natin, dapat 60,000 teachers ang makakakuha but because nag-overprice, kalahati lang ang nakakuha. In my opinion, itong ganitong purchasing dapat iwan na natin sa mother agency dahil may sarili naman silang BAC, support services at administrative staff. Iwan natin sa kanila so they develop the competency at may accountability. Kapag binigay sa PITC at PS-DBM walang accountability kapag may ganitong isyu, nagkakaroon ng turuan. Kahit ang Barangay, municipalities and cities may BAC. Ang punto ko dapat yung malalaki, may capability na bumili ng kanilang mga gamit. Itong nangyari sa PS-DBM, I support the investigation so that we will know if nakakabuti ba sa gobyerno, nakakatipid ba ang gobyerno, mas maganda ba ang mga products? Kung hindi naman, ibigay na natin sa mother agency para alam na natin sino sisisihin. Q: On the delay of delivery SEN. WIN: Hindi lang DepEd, may Pharmally issue also, DOH. I think marmaing agencies ibinibigay sa PS-DBM at PITC, pati ang Bureau of Fire. My point there is, let the agencies develop their own competencies and capability in buying for accountability. Q: Ang problema may batas, yung procurement law? SEN. WIN: Yung procurement law, kasi ang PS-DBM at ang PITC they have to follow the procurement law, anyways. So hindi naman sila exempted sa procurement law. Whether its mother agency or the PS-DBM or PITC both should follow the procurement law. Q: It is the procurement law that mandates them to go to the PS-DBM. SEN. WIN: It's the option of mother agency, option yan. Ang argument kasi I want to focus on my responsibility, ibigay ko na ang purchasing sa iba. Pero meron kami nakikita di maganda ginagawang parkingan ng funds ang PITC. Kasi pag end of the year, tinitignan kung nautilize mo ang fund. So ang ginagawa nila pinapark nila ang fund para sa libro nila, nagamit nila ang fund. It's a circumvention of the law. That's why, in my opinion, pondo mo yan, you develop the capability to buy your own equipment or items, para may accountability at gamitin mo ang talaga ang pondo mo. Q: Naimbestigahan ng Senado ito, anong remedial legislation? SEN. WIN: Ang proposal ko is to abolish PITC because PITC nagiging parkingan lang siya and hindi na nagagawa ang mandate nya. And my proposal also is to abolish the PS-DBM. So that the mother agencies will develop their own capability in buying their own items. Q: Have you filed it Sir? SEN. WIN : I filed the investigation so that we can investigate it and get the information so that we can file the legislation. Q: This Friday's hearing all of these will come up? SEN. WIN: Yes, because part ng school opening is to equip our teachers with laptop. Gusto natin ang mga teachers natin ready na sila sa school opening. And yun na nga sayang because itong mga laptops were supposed to equip ang ating mga teachers especially ngayon the whole government is pushing for digitalization. I support that. We really need to do that. Especially ngayon importante na ang internet. We need to equip our teachers with necessary gadgets. Q: Interconnected yan sa Rightsizing? SEN. WIN: The rightsizing is focusing on the mandate of the agency. Yung mga hindi niya mandate, tanggalin natin doon, ilagay natin doon sa mga agency na nangangailangan ng tao. So rightsizing ang tawag doon. So in my opinion, now is not the right time to retrench or to displace people. Our economy is recovering. Yung rightsizing should also be sensitive to what is happening right now in our economy. So ang mga taong tatanggalin sa ibang ahensya ilagay sa ibang ahensya na nangangailangan. We also need to reskill and upskill itong mga kasamahan natin sa gobyerno dahil napapalitan na ang mga skills ngayon. So kailangan matuto ng automation, computers, digitalization. So we need to invest in reskilling and upskilling. Q: What can the 19th Congress do in terms of helping the DepEd remove that stigma of being the lowest in comprehension? SEN. WIN: Si VP Sara brings in a very important characteristic to DepEd, ito yung political will and also political capital. Importante ito for reforms dahil kailangan natin maraming reporma. At ang reporma hindi madali, maraming tututol, maraming push back. kailangan natin ang political will at political capital ni VP Sara. Yung mga reporma nai-file na natin during 17th and 18th Congress. For example, yung teacher education. In fact, I talked to her about that. Kailangan natin ang kanyang political will and political capital to reform teacher education. Dahil ang teacher education natin ngayon hindi coordinated. We need to coordinate that. Q: Ano po yung bill? SEN. WIN: Ang CHED ang nagtuturo sa teachers natin. 90% naman ng teachers natin nag-aaral sa DepEd. Pero karamihan ng itinuturo ng CHED hindi kailangan ng DepEd. Because yung curriculum ng CHED at requirement ng DepEd hindi harmonized. Mismatched. We found that out through a research by Philippine Normal University. So we filed the bill, ito yung Excellence in Teacher Education Law na gagawing harmonized ang ituturo ng CHED at yung kailangan ng DepEd para pagpasok ng teachers sa public schools natin, alam na agad ang ituturo. Ang nangyayari nagkakaroon pa uli ng training sa DepEd. So tumatagal nang tumatagal. So we need to make it seamless. Yung transition from College to DepEd. Medyo technical kasi siya. But technical siya but fundamental dahil kung hindi magaling ang teachers natin at hindi tama ang itinuturo sa kanila, pagdating sa public schools, mahihirapan sila at hindi yun ang dapat matutunan ng mga estudyante. Q: Basically, public school teachers or the government account for more than half of the payroll? SEN. WIN: Yes. Q: And itong teachers law na ito ano ang mangyayari? SEN. WIN: It's already a law, approved na ng Congress. It's now being implemented by the DepEd. Bago pa lang siya. In fairness. It only became a law last April or May. It's a new law. It gives DepEd a lot of powers in terms of coordinating with CHED and harmonizing the curriculum in college. Q: Mata-translate yan sa college students this year? SEN. WIN: Unang-una sa batas na yun, hahanapin natin ang pinakamagagaling na estudyante sa senior high school at bibigyan natin sila ng scholarship. Importante kasi ang mga teachers natin ay magagaling at qualified at hahanapin yan. The law will be proactive so magbibigay tayo ng scholarship sa mga gustong mag-teacher. Pangalawa, yung curriculum na ituturo sa college yun ang kailangan ng mga teachers natin sa DepEd. So pagpasok nila sa DepEd ready na agad sila magturo at alam na nila ang ituturo nila. So ihaharmonize natin ang curriculum sa college at requirement sa DepEd. At pangatlo, tuloy tuloy ang training na gagawin natin, ang tinatawag nating in-service training. Dahil ang mga teachers natin almost 800,000 kailangan nila tuloy tuloy ang training, pagpasok nila dapat wala nang training. So in the law, embedded yun. Q: So kelan ma-iimplement yun? SEN. WIN: I had a chance to talk to VP Sara and napag-usapan namin itong Teachers' Education Law and they are now in the process of finalizing the IRR and forming the team that will help the council. Q: How much ang scholarship? SEN. WIN: So for example, ikaw ay valedictorian sa high school, gusto mong maging teacher pwede kang mag-apply sa CHED for scholarship and the government will give you scholarship. Q: May competitive exam? SEN. WIN: May examination sa College, the normal entrance examination but we are very confident because the scholarship will target the best of the best. Gusto natin the best of the best pumasok sa pagtuturo so yun ang target ng scholarship. Q: Ang problema Sir we have excellent teachers they go abroad? SEN. WIN: Yun talaga ang nangyayari. Actually marami akong nababalitaan ang mga teachers natin pumupunta sa Shanghai, pumupunta sa Hong Kong, pumupunta sa Japan, Korea nagtuturo ng English kaya nagfile din ako ng batas para taasan ang sweldo ng mga guro dahil we found out dito sa Asia, 3rd to the last tayo when it comes to teachers salary so mas mababa sa atin ang Cambodia and Laos. Hindi tayo competitive when it comes to salary dito sa ASEAN. Confident naman ako, in the last three years our economy has been quite strong. Even now with the pandemic, very confident ako na tuloy tuloy. Q: Sa catch up plan mo, In layman's terms how do you do that? SEN. WIN: I filed the bill ang tawag dito ARAL bill for pandemic recovery. Tatlo ang pinakamahalagang components dito. Number one, intensify ang reading, importante ang magbasa. Dapat ang Grade one hanggang three, matutong magbasa. Sa World Bank, study nine out of ten cannot understand and read. Kung hindi ka marunong magbasa di ka na marunong mag-Math, di ka na marunong mag-History. Ang kinatatakutan ko itong pandemic without face to face umurong na lalo ang kabataan. We tried very hard to itong blended learning but it's not enough. So we need to help ang grades one to three na makabasa sila at matuto silang magbasa. Number two, gagamit tayo ng college students dahil itong college students natin kailangan nila magrender ng service. So sila ang pwedeng maging tutor. Sila ang army natin of tutors. Pangatlo, we do also tutoring service. We will tap into that college students. Q: Ano sabi ng DepEd? SEN. WIN: We actually give them the proposal and nagtutulungan kami. She recognized that we need to do a catch up program. Pag-uusapan namin yan this Friday. Q: On College of San Lorenzo closure? SEN. WIN: Unang-una, nakakalungkot dahil ako ang view ko dyan, we have to support all types of learning institution dahil ang tinuturuan nila bata, whether private or public, ang mga bata na yun at future ng ating country so nalulungkot ako dahil is silang learning institution and one of the most respected dahil matagal na rin sila. And in due fairness to them they said they will refund the tuition although masakit din sa parents kasi nag-enrol na. Overall dyan, paguusapan din namin yung plight of sitwasyon ng private schools dahil during the pandemic close to about 400 private schools ang nag-close. At kapag nagclose ang private school, unang-una nawawalan ng trabaho ang teaching staff at non-teaching staff. Under Bayanihan 1 and 2 nagbigay tayo ng subsidy but I know it's not enough but we have to make sure na ang mga students na nadisplace meron silang pupuntahan. Especially we have public schools ready sila iaccept. We don't distinguish whether private or public schools ang mga bata dapat nag-aaral. Q: Ganun pala karami ang nag-close down? SEN. WIN: Medyo marami sila kasi ang iba ang kliyente nila mga OFW hindi nakakaremit, pangalawa yung mga nawalan ng trabaho, at pangatlo yung mga nabawasan ang kita. Q: Added burden sa public schools? SEN. WIN: That's why they have to be ready kaya ang enrolment natin tumataas kasi marami sa estudyante nasa private schools transferred to public schools. Q: Is the government ready for that added burden? SEN. WIN: Ang worry ko are the number of teachers, hindi ako worried sa facilities dahil napapatayo naman ang facilities, but ang worry ko is the number of teachers dahil malaki ang vacancy ng teachers sa public schools, ang vacancy natin close to 35,000 so we have to get update on hiring procedure. Yan isa pa kailangan natin ang political capital ni VP Sara dahil during the last admin mabagal ang hiring because of bureaucracy, dahil pupunta sa Civil Service babalik sa DeEd. Ngayon, with VP Sara pwede na nya tawagan ang civil service mabilis na ang aksyon. So I think we will fix a lot of bottlenecks pagdating sa hiring. Q: Does the government have the money? SEN. WIN: Actually, in fairness naman, the government has money for new teachers. Q: The 2023 budget is still being crafted. SEN. WIN: Ngayon nasa congress ang deliberation ng NEP. We are looking at probably between P540 to P600 billion ang budget ng DepEd. But ang overall budget nakita ko maliit lang ang increase because of the situation. Ang kagandahan hindi na tayo uutang ng malaki, so bababa ang debt servicing, merong fiscal rationalization, so ang expenses bababa so lalaki ang space para sa education. Importante magtipid ngayon. Hindi lang taas ng taas ng buwis. Kolekta ng kolekta kailangan magtipid uli. Ang mga areas na pwedeng magtipid for example yung travel expenses, pwede na magzoom. Yung mga training, yung mga seminars pwedeng bawasan. Q: Hindi mo maiiwasan na marami ang umaasa sa business na less tax measures, how do you balance this? SEN. WIN: We have to give credit where credit is due. During the time of President Duterte and Secretary Dominguez, napakadaming tax reform. And these are very difficult but needed reforms. Nakita ko almost 90% ng mga reporma nagawa na nila. This administration will only have to implement the reforms. So ang trabaho namin sa Ways and Means tweaking na lang ng mga batas para maging fair and effective. So isa sa mga nakikita kong focus ng Committee on Ways and Means is the taxpayers. Nakalimutan na natin sa tax collection ang nagbabayad. Nakafocus tayo sa rates, sa efficiency pero paano naman ang mga nagbabayad. Nawala na sa isip natin. We should focus natin on the taxpayers and the welfare of taxpayers. Q: Nice to hear that taxpayers welfare SEN. WIN: Oo, parang sa negosyo, nakakalimutan natin ang customer. In this case, ang taxpayers ang customer. We filed the taxpayers bill of rights, we patterned this after the US and Australia. These are basic rights of taxpayers, for example due process, notice, remedies and kailangan specify yan. Q: Nakafile na ba yan? SEN. WIN: We filed it na. Nakakalimutan na natin ang mga nagbabayad, we have to take care of customers natin, yun ang aming focus. Pangalawa, padaliin natin ang pagbabayad ng taxes, for example, we also filed the digitalization. Zero contact tax collection. Nakita natin kapag merong interaction between the payor and the collector most likely merong corruption na mangyayari. So we will eliminate that. Kahapon sa hearing namin, ganun din ang direksyon ng BIR at BOC so we will strengthen that through legislation. Q: Ang problema big taxpayers? SEN. WIN: Ang big taxpayers kasi walang problema sa pagbabayad. Ang mga maliliit ang madalas abusuhin. Yung mga MSMEs. So this law is meant to shield them from abusive collectors. Q: Vision and mission of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means? SEN. WIN: R.E.A.D.I.E.S.T is focusing on the taxpayer. So napansin ko in the past few years, taas tayo ng taas ng tax. Nakalimutan natin si taxpayer ang kanyang damdamin. So ngayon the mission and vision is to be a taxpayer eccentric committee. So we will be very sensitive to the taxpayers. We will fix first ang mga problema natin sa corruption, problema natin on ease of paying taxes, problema natin on digitalization. Make it very convenient for the taxpayer to pay and eliminate the abuse and corruption na nangyayari. We will also focus on discretion. Because with discretion comes abuse and harassment. Let's call a spade a spade. Ganun talaga nangyayari. So we will eliminate and try to make it easier for the taxpayer. Q: Ano ang target na amount? SEN. WIN: We will focus on MSMEs. P1 million. On the amount of taxes I have to get back to you. Q: Maglalagay ba ng cap? SEN. WIN: Wala naman. For now, we will focus on process. Yung cap kasi nadetermine na yan sa TRAIN. Kasi ang process hindi nafocus eh. So we will focus on that. Q:Preamble ng taxpayers bill of rights nasa : R.E.A.D.I.E.S.T? SEN. WIN: Oo andun siya sa : R.E.A.D.I.E.S.T! Ang aming vision sa ways and means committee, the Senate Committee Ways and Means this 19th Congress aims to put focus on the taxpayers and its envision to be the taxpayers legislative guardian that balances the interest of government and stakeholders and ensures that revenues are effectively allocated for economic and social development. Ang acronym ng mission is R.E.A.D.I.E.S.T, Responsive, Efficiency and Digitalization, Accountability, Integrity, Equitability and Uniformity, Sustained Revenue Growth and Taxpayers Welfare. Meron kaming mission and vision para guided yung committee and guided ang mga resource persons. Q: Paano ang fellow senators na nag file ng tax measures? SEN. WIN: In fairness to our colleagues, papakinggan din natin yun but we will tweak ang mga proposals nila to make sure that we put our taxpayer at the center. Q: No-contact Tax Paying Scheme? SEN. WIN: Ako yung no-contact na term medyo nauuso siya ngayon. Ang concept kasi ng no-contact maiiwasan ang taxpayer at collector na mag-usap. Yan kasi ang nagiging dahilan kung bakit tayo nagkakaroon ng lagayan, pang-aabuso at pangongotong at ang konsepto na yan nakakalat yan sa lahat ng gawa ng gobyerno. For example, sa traffic, sa application ng building permit, sa marami. That's why marami sa government around the world, nag-iimplement sila ng no-contact policy para walang negotiation. Nabisita ko ang customs office ng Singapore nagulat ako walang tao. Lahat ng transaction doon online lahat. The same contact with paying taxes. We are developing a law no-contact policy. So when you pay your taxes, file your ITR it should be online. Kung meron kang problema, it should be done through the internet. Q: On Energy Issues SEN. WIN: Sen. Tulfo is very aggressive on these laws. Ang kanyang track sa organizational meeting namin pareho sa akin, is to deal with consumer related issues, brownouts and high power rates. Nakita ko advantage ni Sen. Tulfo meron siyang venue, may radio program siya o TV program na nakukuha niya ang complaints so automatic na naging automatic naging complaint's desk siya ng kuryente. That's good. Ginawa niya akong vice chair, nagpapasalamat ako sa kanya dahil sa top 10 legislation nya ay kinuha nya sa ating proposals. Pareho naman ang aming track na continue to push for consumer welfare, continue to lower down electricity rates. Q: Complaint vs Cusi SEN. WIN: I filed a cyberlibel complaint against him because of Malampaya deals. Nagpost siya sa DOE website, official website ng DOE na meron daw mga negosyante na nag-iimpluwensya sa akin. Unang-una walang ganun. This is pure public service and public interest. Affected my reputation as legislator. Affected ang reputation of the Senate because ang committee report inapprove ng Senate yan. Apektado ako at apektado ang Senado. Q: What's the status? SEN. WIN: Nagkaroon kami, finile ko sa fiscal's office, nagkaroon ng dalawang hearing, napostpone kasi kailangan sumipot ka. Ako 2 beses akong sumipot as senator. Q: May conflict of interest ba? SEN. WIN: Wala naman. Right mo yan to file and ask for justice. Q: May prioritization po ba para sa mga nasirang classroom sa dahil sa bagyo? SEN. WIN: Ang DepEd merong quick response fund na pwedeng gamitin and we have to prioritize ang mga nabagyo at nilindol. In fact nagbigay ng report ang DPWH, there are about 100 plus classrooms sa Region I and CAR ang nasira. Ipa-prioritize yan, that's also part of the hearing topics during the hearing on Friday. Q: Ano ang stand nyo na buwisan ang Ukay-ukay? SEN. WIN: Hindi ko nga alam na iligal ang ukay-ukay dahil una ang tagal na ng ukay-ukay at kahit saan meron, sa palengke, sa mall. In fact, sabi ko nga nung mayor ako sa labas ng City hall may ukay-ukay. Sa aking nakita ang mga retailer, may business permits sila, may resibo sila, wala silang problema. Ang nagiging problema, yung importer, sila ang hindi nagbabayad ng buwis. At ang balita ko ngayon marami sa importer dini-declare nila for charity pero dina-divert nila at ibinebenta sa mga retailer. Pero ang mga retailer legitimate sila. Ang problema yung importer. Iri-revisit namin ang batas. Ang batas kasi kaya ipinagbabawal dahil for health reason kasi nga second hand di natin alam saan galing yun. Pangalawa din this is to preserve our dignity dahil nga baka mukhang basahan siya o hindi maganda. But, merong parokyano ang ukay-ukay, dahil mura siya at maganda rin ang quality. Titignan natin ang batas kung practical pa ba considering na sa buong Pilipinas may ukay-ukay. Pangalawa baka pwedeng maglagay ng regulation instead of banning. Pangatlo, ang importer patawan ng buwis kung kailangan. Q: So male-legalize? SEN. WIN: We have to amend the law at pag-aaralan namin kung ang mga dahilan sa pag-ban ay legitimate pa rin. Pero buong Pilipinas may ukay-ukay at talagang nakalantad. Kapag kinausap mo ang retailer kumpleto sa dokumento. Q: Hindi ba maapektuhan ang textile industry? SEN. WIN: That is also the reason kaya pinagbawalan dahil gusto nating ma-protect ang textile industry. Sa aking observation ang textile industry natin lumiit na ng lumiit. Kapag tinignan mo ang "made in" sa mga damit natin its either Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam, wala nang made in Philippines. Yung made in Philippines ine-export naman natin. Titignan din natin kung gaano kalaki ang textile industry at retailer ng textile industry. Q: Paano magiging affordable ang renewable energy? SEN. WIN: Unahin ko sa renewable energy, itong pagtaas ng presyo ng langis, lesson learned yan sa maraming bansa. In fact, ang Germany apektado ng Ukraine war dahil almost 40 to 50% ng kanilang gas galing Russia. Kapag pinatay ng Russia ang gas nila maninigas sila sa lamig because wala silang home heating. Natutunan natin yan na we need to be self-sufficient at isa sa mga dapat nating magamit ay ang renewable energy, solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, meron pang ocean. Ang presyo bumababa ng bumababa nakita ko na pwede siyang maging competitive. Ang baterya hindi lang maibaba ang presyo. Dito nagkakaroon ng problema dahil kagaya ngayon walang araw so mahina ang solar, kailangan mo ng battery, storage. Dito naman papasok ang ibang technology tulad ng natural gas. But ako personally open ako sa nuclear dahil technology ito at ito ay pwedeng pumalit sa coal at ang nuclear ngayon nagiging paliit ng paliit. Before it takes 10 years to build, ngayon one year two years kaya na. We have to look at technology because technologies are improving. Ito ang mga bagay na dapat nating pag-aralang mabuti. Q: They always has feed-in tariff SEN. WIN: Napakagandang tanong yan. yung mga advocates they are saying na competitive panindigan nila yun. Wag silang kumuha ng feed-in tariff. Alam ko naman may advocates na willing to compete, for example si Leanne Leviste, he demonstrated na kaya niyang makipagkumpetensya. May mga developers na kaya nilang makipaglaban. Q: What can the lawmakers do? SEN. WIN: Yung CREATE is a tool to attract new technologies and new technology pwedeng renewable energy. Ang direksyon natin self-sufficiency and we can attract new technologies by lowering down taxes and give incentives. Q: NCAP? SEN. WIN: Ang aking pananaw diyan, ginawa ang NCAP para maiwasan ang kotong. Ako na-experience ko dahil nasa government ako kaya nakakalagpas ako. But nung nasa private sector ako para di ka na pumunta sa LTO o city hall maglalagay ka talaga. At kung ayaw mo maglagay ikaw din ang hihingan, kokotongan ka rin. At para maiwasan yan ginawa itong NCAP. Nakikita ko dyan maraming pagbabago dahil ang NCAP mahigpit. Like for example, in Valenzuela mahigpit talaga ang NCAP doon, maraming nagbago but nagbago for the better. Maraming naging ma-disiplina at naging maalam sa traffic rules. I think ang importante ngayon tuloy-tuloy ang education campaign para yung mga tao maging conscious din o maintindihan nila na sumunod sila sa traffic rules. Q: Oversight sa CREATE SEN. WIN: Magandang punto yan because binigyan natin ng malaking powers ang FIRB at nakasulat doon sa batas na ang new technologies bigyan natin ng incentives. For example electric vehicles, 100% ng langis natin imported. Kaya kung tumaas ang presyo sa Dubai, tataas ang presyo dito. How do we shield ourselves, gumamit na tayo ng electric vehicles. Pero ang electric vehicles medyo mahal pa. So the only way to attract them is to lower down the taxes and to give incentives tutal walang mawawala sa gobyerno, wala pa tayong natatanggap na koleksyon sa electric vehicles. FIRB should be more aggressive and at tune to policy to be self-sufficient. Q: FIRB is one of the agencies being denounced for disallowing work from home? SEN. WIN: We will file an amendment to amend the CREATE and portions of PEZA law to allow work from home. Ito nakikita ko in Valenzuela, nakakakita ako ng micro BPO na merong 10 agents lang sa bahay pero nakakonekta siya sa malaking agent. Pero maganda kasi nakakatipid siya sa pamasahe, walang baon, quality of life dahil naalagaan ang bata. We have to encourage those ganun na talaga ang future at ang batas natin di nakasakay sa trend. We will just tweak the law so that work from home maging attune sa batas. Q: Kelan ipa-file? SEN. WIN: We are in the process, in one or two weeks will file it na. Napag-usapan na namin yan. Q: Bakit hindi palakihin ang e-tricycles? SEN. WIN: Aprubado na ang E-Vehicles, batas na ito binigyan natin ng malaking kapangyarihan ang DOE para mag rollout ng charging stations. Kasi kung wala kang charging stations saan ka magcha-charge. Q: Wala pa rin? SEN. WIN: Wala pa. Ngayon with Sec. Lotilla sabi ko rin sa kanya maraming batas na binigyan ng kapangyarihan ang DOE na di nagagamit, sana magamit ngayon. Isa doon ang maglagay ng charging stations. For example, Meralco maglagay ka ng charging station sa Senado. Q: Paano ang charging? SEN. WIN: Kanya-kanyang bayad. For example ako si vehicle owner, depende sa charging station babayaran ko. Parang gasoline station din. Ang location niyan nasa building, office or bahay, pagdating mo dun charge ka. Walang hintuan kasi matagal yan one vehicle will take you 3 hours. Hindi kagaya sa krudo 10 mins tapos na. Ito hindi oras ang binibilang. Q: Sa Manila libre? SEN. WIN: That is project of DOE. Meron din kami. Ang DOE during the time, nag-loan sa ADB para bumili ng electric tricycles at ipinamigay sa LGUs. Alam ko marami yun. Q: Kelan ang kasal? SEN. WIN: Yan ang mga tanong na hindi ko masasagot. Ang hirap naman ng tanong mo. Q: Yung solar power energy hindi ipinapatupad sa gobyerno? SEN. WIN: Actually mahina sa atin yung tinatawag na solar rooftops. Unang-una ang upfront cost malaki, yung long term mura. Pangalawa di pa naayos yung tinatawag na net metering. For example nasa opisina ka, di ka gumagamit ng kuryente sa bahay pero nag gegenerate ang bahay mo ng kuryente pwede mong ibenta yan sa grid. Nag-file na ako ng bill para ayusin. Nasa EPIRA yan ayusin lang permitting at ayusin ang presyo para maging attractive sa atin na bumili ng solar rooftop at ibenta mo sa grid kapag hindi mo ginagamit. We are fixing that para maging attractive ang solar rooftops. Q: Wala bang magagawa dyan sa mahal na kuryente? SEN. WIN: One of the reasons kung bakit mahal ang kuryente natin is wala na tayong subsidy, so nagbabayad tayo ng true cost of power at pangalawa nagiimport tayo ng coal. Mahal ang coal ngayon, umaabot na sa $400 per metric tons, datin $40 to $60 so ang strategy pa rin maging self sufficient at yun naman ang narinig namin kay Sec. Lotilla. Ako kampante ako kasi si Sec. Lotilla is technical capable at may experience. He will hit the ground running. Q: Mga magnanakaw ng kuryente? SEN. WIN: Isa pa yan kung bakit. Dyan pumapasok ang system loss. Yung system loss kasi dyan pumapasok ang technical at nontechnical. Kung may nagnakaw tayo ang nagbabayad niyan. Ang konsepto doon kapag walang nagbayad magkakaroon ng deficit sa pagbabayad ng generation so yan ang issue dyan. Q: Hindi na ba mati-tweak? SEN. WIN: We file the bill before pero ang aming finile pababain ang system loss at maging dynamic kasi ang system loss natin nakapako at matagal ireview umaabot ng limang taon. Gusto namin magkaroon ng regular review para mag-improve at manghuli kasi kung pababain natin ang system loss natin manghuhuli talaga sila pagbabayarin nila lahat ng magnanakaw. Closing Statement Thank you very much for inviting me again. The Basic Education Committee will focus on the school opening on Monday at sisiguraduhin natin na ang ating mga guro at estudyante ay maaalagaan at safe sa pagbabalik nila sa face to face classes. Pagdating naman sa Ways and Means nakatutok kami sa taxpayers bill of rights. At sa energy naman, tuloy tuloy ang aming paghahanap ng paraan para mapababa ang presyo ng kuryente.