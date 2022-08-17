Press Release

August 17, 2022 OPENING STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS

Blue Ribbon Committee Hearing

August 17, 2022 I thank the Chairperson for convening this organizational meeting. The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has a long and storied role in our country's history, specifically in holding public officers accountable and in protecting the people's money. Like the previous Chairpersons of the Committee, I am sure that the current Chairperson will conduct the proceedings with an even hand and a view towards exacting the highest standards of public office. Itong mga nakaraang araw, usap-usapan na naman ang PS-DBM. The issue of overpriced laptops has shone a harsh light on the impacts of possible corruption to ordinary Filipinos. Ayon na mismo sa COA, 28,917 ang bilang ng guro ang hindi nabigyan ng laptop dahil napilitang bumili ng mas kaunti, gawa nga ng kataasan ng presyo bawat item. Hindi pa ba sapat na hirap na hirap ang ating mga guro sa kanilang gawain pang araw araw? Dito naman sa UNIFAST. Halos 100 na ang natatanggap naming na complaints galing sa mga estudyante mula sa iba't ibang bahagi ng Pilipinas. Mr. Chair, with your indulgence, gusto ko sana ishare ang ilang nakalap namin mula sa mga nag-email sa ating opisina na mga estudyanteng benepisyaryo ng UNIFAST. "Kami nga dito lumabas name namin sa Unifast pero pinapirma lang kami na kunware natanggap na namin pero hanggang ngaun wala parin." "I am TDP Grantees po under UNIFAST from Bicol Region, grantees po ako since 2020, kahit piso po wala pa ako natatanggap po, in every time na nagpafollow up po kami, palagi sinasabe walang pondo, another semester na naman po nag start pero wala pa rin po update." "I am one of the UNIFAST recipients po. I graduated last June, yet yung scholarship grants ko po from 2nd to 4th year ay wala pa rin. I think this drives home the point that everytime public funds are used injudiciously - whether sa tuition fees, sa laptops, sa mga PPE, sa mga face shield - real lives are affected. There have been many calls, Mr. Chair, over the past few weeks to abolish the PS-DBM, and to allow the individual agencies to procure their own supplies and equipment instead of coursing it through the centralized procurement system of the PS-DBM. I support these calls, but an equally - if not more urgent call - needs to be made: HOLD TO ACCOUNT THE OFFICIALS WHO USED THE PS-DBM AS THEIR MILKING COW. Yan po muna ang gusto ko i-manifest ngayong umaga. As a member of the Minority in this Committee, I will work with the Chair to conduct meaningful investigations in aid of legislation that will: 1) hold public officials accountable; 2) protect the people's money particularly in the context of pandemics and health emergencies, and 3) ensure that government continues to work for and serve ordinary Filipinos. I thank the Chair for the time given to me.