August 17, 2022 Robin: Huwag Kaligtaan ang Karapatan ng Bilanggo Ipinaalala ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa mga opisyal ng Department of Justice at Bureau of Corrections na galangin ang karapatan ng mga bilanggo, lalo na ng mga ililipat mula sa New Bilibid Prison sa mga penal colony sa probinsya. Ani Padilla, na nakaranas na ng buhay bilang bilanggo ng higit tatlong taon, halos 80 porsyento sa mga bilanggo ay mga mahihirap at hindi tulad ng iilan na "siraulong demonyo." "Nais ko ipaalala sa ating kumite, ang mga bilanggo, sila po ay protektado pa rin ng ating Konstitusyon. At hinihingi ko po sa ating lahat na anuman ang plano natin sa ginagawa lang ng iilang siraulong demonyo diyan sa BIlibid, huwag naman maapektuhan ang karamihan. Iilan lang yan na sasagad sa kaluluwa ang kasamaan nila," ayon kay Padilla, sa organizational meeting ng Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights. "May karapatang pantao pa rin po ang mga bilanggo at karamihan po diyan mahihirap na tao. Sa tagal ko diyan, 80% na nakakulong diyan mahirap na tao na di nabigyan ng pagkakataon na magkaroon ng ng legal representation," dagdag niya. Iginiit din ni Padilla ang karapatan ng mga bilanggo na mabisita ng kanilang mga pamilya bilang pagtulong sa kanilang "rehabilitation." Ihinain ni Padilla ang Senate Bill 235 para matugunan ang problema ng siksikan at para matiyak na mabisita ang mga bilanggo ng mga mahal nila sa buhay. Ani Padilla sa kanyang panukalang batas, iilan lang ang penitentiary institutions sa bansa, kung kaya't nahihirapan ang pamilya ng mga bilanggo na bumisita dahil kailangan nilang gumastos para sa pagbiyahe. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, ang lahat na itatayong penal farm ay may "standard and uniform design" para sa kulungan at pati reformation at administrative facilities. Inaatasan ang Bureau of Corrections na lumikha ng infrastructure plan, i-coordinate ang pagtayo ng mga regional penitentiaries, at ipatupad ang decentralization at transfer ng mga bilanggo sa mga regional penal farms. Robin Reminds DOJ, BuCor: Uphold Inmates' Human Rights Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Wednesday reminded officials of the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Corrections to uphold the rights of inmates, especially those who are to be moved to provincial colonies from the New Bilibid Prison. Padilla, who experienced life as an inmate for more than three years, noted that some 80 percent of inmates are poor people who did not have legal representation and are unlike the so-called hardcore criminals. "Nais ko ipaalala sa ating kumite, ang mga bilanggo, sila po ay protektado pa rin ng ating Konstitusyon. At hinihingi ko po sa ating lahat na anuman ang plano natin sa ginagawa lang ng iilang siraulong demonyo diyan sa BIlibid, huwag naman maapektuhan ang karamihan. Iilan lang yan na sasagad sa kaluluwa ang kasamaan nila (I wish to remind our committee that inmates are protected under our Constitution. I am asking that whatever we are planning to address the acts of a few bad criminals, it should not apply to the majority of inmates. Only a few of them are hardcore criminals)," Padilla said at the organizational meeting of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights. "May karapatang pantao pa rin po ang mga bilanggo at karamihan po diyan mahihirap na tao. Sa tagal ko diyan, 80% na nakakulong diyan mahirap na tao na di nabigyan ng pagkakataon na magkaroon ng legal representation (Our inmates have human rights. During my time in prison, 80 percent of inmates are poor people who were not given the chance to have legal representation)," he added. Padilla also stressed the need to uphold the rights of inmates to be visited by their families. One of the first bills that Padilla filed is Senate Bill 235 which aims to address the problems of congestion of jails and to ensure that inmates are visited by their loved ones. As the author of the bill, he stressed there are only a few penitentiary institutions nationwide, and families of inmates have difficulties visiting them due to limitations in travel and accommodation. Under the proposal, the penal farms to be established will have a "standard and uniform design" for the prison, reformation, and administrative facilities. The bill mandates the Bureau of Corrections to create an infrastructure plan, coordinate the construction of the regional penitentiaries, and carry out the decentralization and transfer of prisoners to the regional penal farms.