August 19, 2022
Statement of Senator Nancy Binay on her decision to go into self-isolation after being tested positive for Covid-19
After more than two years of consciously observing all protocols to avoid the virus, it is unfortunate that yesterday (August 18), I tested positive for Covid-19.
I am currently at home in isolation, and strictly following recommended protocols, including health and safety procedures.
My family and I are asking for your continued prayers for me and my colleagues in the Senate for our full recovery. As always, prayer is our first line of defense.
