Press Release

August 19, 2022 Robin sa DepEd, DOH: Tiyakin ang Kalusugan ng Mag-aaral sa Pasukan Tiyakin ang kalusugan ng mga bata sa face-to-face na pasukan, lalo na't nariyan pa ang banta hindi lang ng Covid-19 kundi pati ng dengue at ibang sakit sa tag-ulan. Ito ang panawagan ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa Department of Education (DepEd) at Department of Health (DOH) tatlong araw bago magsimula ang face-to-face learning. "Pasukan na ito, ang usapin hindi lang patungkol lang sa edukasyon (kung hindi) yung safety ng ating mga mag-aaral," ani Padilla sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Ani Padilla, bagama't may protocols na ang DOH sa Covid, kailangan pa ring maging proactive sa pamamagitan ng pagtatalaga ng back-up plans. Ipinunto ng mambabatas ang nangyari sa Senado, kung saan may mga protocols nang sinusundan pero marami pa ring natamaan ng Covid na senador at empleyado. "Dito sa Senado, lahat may sinusunod na protocol. Natamaan pa rin kami. Ang tanong ko, anong backup plan? Halimbawa dumami (ang kaso), tayo ba babalik sa online?" wika niya. Bilang tugon, pinaliwanag ni Revsee Escobedo, DepEd Undersecretary for Field Operation, na may plano sila kung saan kung karamihan sa mag-aaral ay na-expose, agad magkakaroon ng blended learning system. Dagdag ni Escobedo, ang mga guro ay pinapaalalahanan na dapat tiyakin ang kalusugan ng bata. Samantala, humingi si Padilla ng katiyakan na tuloy na nilalabanan ng DepEd ang katiwalian sa pamamagitan ng anti-corruption committee. "Noong nakaraang administrasyon, nagtayo ng anti-corruption committee ang DepEd. Kumusta na ito? Ito ba ipapatuloy pa rin, ito ba nandiyan pa?" tanong ito. Tugon ni DepEd Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III na balak nilang i-revive ito at paigtingin. "Balak naming ipagpatuloy ito," aniya. Robin to DepEd, DOH: Ensure Learners' Health As School Year Starts Ensure the health of children not just against Covid-19 but also against dengue and other rainy-day diseases, as they start the new school year on Aug. 22, Monday, with face-to-face classes. This was the call made Friday by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla to the Department of Education (DepEd) and Department of Health (DOH) three days before the start of classes. "Pasukan na ito, ang usapin hindi lang patungkol lang sa edukasyon (kung hindi) yung safety ng ating mga mag-aaral (As our young learners start going to school, our concern is not just their education but also their safety)," Padilla said at the hearing of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. He noted that while the DOH has set protocols against the spread of Covid, it must stay proactive through backup plans. Padilla pointed out that in the Senate, strict health protocols are in place, yet some senators and employees were still infected. "Dito sa Senado, lahat may sinusunod na protocol. Natamaan pa rin kami. Ang tanong ko, anong backup plan? Halimbawa dumami (ang kaso), tayo ba babalik sa online (Here in the Senate, everyone follows health protocols, yet many were still infected. My question is, is there a backup plan? What if the cases go up again, are we going back to online classes)?" he said. Revsee Escobedo, DepEd Undersecretary for Field Operation, assured Padilla they have such plans including a return to the blended learning system if the number of cases goes up. Escobedo added teachers have been reminded to ensure the health of learners. Meanwhile, Padilla sought assurance that the DepEd continues to fight corruption through an anti-corruption committee. "Noong nakaraang administrasyon, nagtayo ng anti-corruption committee ang DepEd. Kumusta na ito? Ito ba ipapatuloy pa rin, ito ba nandiyan pa (In the past administration, the DepEd set up an anti-corruption committee. How is it now? Will it be continued)?" he asked. DepEd Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III replied they plan to revive and possibly expand the committee. "Balak naming ipagpatuloy ito (We will continue its work)," he said.