Press Release

August 23, 2022 Gatchalian condemns sexual assault on CamSur teachers; backs SEF use for security personnel hiring Senator Win Gatchalian condemned the recent sexual abuse committed against four elementary school teachers from Ocampo, Camarines Sur, denouncing the attack as a despicable act of violence that has no place in basic education institutions. "Walang puwang ang anumang uri ng karahasan sa ating mga guro at sa loob ng ating mga paaralan. Tungkulin nating tiyakin na ang mga paaralan ay ligtas para sa lahat ng mga guro at mga mag-aaral," said Gatchalian. The senator cited Senate Bill No. 155 or the 21st Century School Boards Act, which he filed. The proposed measure seeks to expand the use of the Special Education Fund (SEF) to cover the salaries or wages of security and utility personnel assigned to public elementary and secondary schools. SEF is sourced from the additional one percent (1 %) tax on real property and is allotted by the Local Government Code to the local school boards for the operation and maintenance of public schools and construction and repair of school buildings. "Kung mapapalawig natin ang maaaring paggamitan ng Special Education Fund, mapapaigting natin ang kakayahan ng mga lokal na pamahalaan na tiyakin ang seguridad sa ating mga paaralan. Kabilang na rito ang pagtugon sa pangangailangan ng mga mag-aaral at mga guro, lalo na sa usapin ng dekalidad na edukasyon" Gatchalian added. The senator's proposed SEF use expansion also covers salaries of SEF-paid teachers and non-teaching personnel assigned to public elementary and secondary schools, salaries of pre-school teachers and capital outlay for pre-schools, operation and maintenance of ALS programs, teachers' and non-teaching personnel's honorarium and allowances for additional services rendered outside of regular schools hours, among others. The 21st Century School Boards Act expands the Local School Board to involve other relevant actors in the community and education stakeholders. The measure also adds extensive functions to the Local School Board to include the formulation of policies focusing on the quality of education. The success of reforms and programs introduced by the Local School Board will be measured using indicators such as the participation rate of students, number of dropouts and out-of-school youth, achievement scores measured by national tests or assessment tools, establishment of child development centers, and support to special needs education, the Alternative Learning System (ALS), and the parent effectiveness service program. Gatchalian isinusulong ang paggamit ng SEF para sa seguridad ng mga paaralan Kinondena ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pang-aabusong sekswal laban sa apat na elementary school teachers mula sa Ocampo, Camarines Sur. Ayon sa senador, ang karahasang ito laban sa mga guro ay walang lugar sa mga paaralan sa bansa. "Walang puwang ang anumang uri ng karahasan sa ating mga guro at sa loob ng ating mga paaralan. Tungkulin nating tiyakin na ang mga paaralan ay ligtas para sa lahat ng mga guro at mga mag-aaral," ani Gatchalian. Kaugnay nito, ibinahagi ng Senador na inihain niya ang Senate Bill No. 155 o ang 21st Century School Boards Act na layong palawigin ang paggamit ng Special Education Fund (SEF) para sa sahod ng security at utility personnel na nakatalaga sa mga pampublikong paaralan sa elementarya at high school. Ang SEF ay mula sa dagdag na isang porsyentong buwis sa real property at inilalaan ng Local Government Code sa mga Local School Boards para sa operasyon at maintenance ng mga pampublikong paaralan. Ginagamit din ang SEF para sa pagpapatayo at pagkumpuni ng school buildings. "Kung mapapalawig natin ang maaaring paggamitan ng Special Education Fund, mapapaigting natin ang kakayahan ng mga lokal na pamahalaan na tiyakin ang seguridad sa ating mga paaralan. Kabilang na rito ang pagtugon sa pangangailangan ng mga mag-aaral at mga guro, lalo na sa usapin ng dekalidad na edukasyon," dagdag ni Gatchalian. Ang mungkahi ni Gatchalian na pagpapalawig sa paggamit ng SEF ay para rin sa sahod ng mga guro at non-teaching personnel na nakatalaga sa mga pampublikong paaralan sa elementarya at high school, sahod ng mga pre-school teachers at capital outlay sa mga pre-schools, pagpapatakbo at maintenance ng mga programa sa ALS, honorarium at allowance ng mga guro at non-teaching personnel para sa mga serbisyo sa labas ng regular na school hours. Pinapalawig din ng 21st Century School Boards Act ang Local School Board upang paigtingin ang pakikilahok ang mga kinatawan sa komunidad at sektor ng edukasyon. Magiging tungkulin din ng Local School Board ang magbalangkas ng mga polisiyang nakatutok sa kalidad ng edukasyon. Ang tagumpay ng mga reporma at programang ipapatupad ng Local School Board ay masusukat sa pamamagitan ng mga batayang tulad ng participation rate ng mga mag-aaral, bilang ng mga dropout at out-of-school youth, achievement scores sa mga national tests o assessment tools, pagtatatag ng mga child development centers, at suporta sa special needs education, Alternative Learning System (ALS), at parent effectiveness service program.