MANIFESTATION OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS DURING THE COMMISSION ON APPOINTMENTS

I wish to express for the record my serious concern over the election of a CA minority leader who is not an original member of the minority in the Senate.

I know Mr. Chairman, that the Supreme Court has ruled that the Senate, we may freely make its determination of who belongs to the minority, but making determinations to assuage less-than-institutional considerations strikes at the very heart of democracy. Hindi pwedeng majority tayo o independent tayo o minority tayo sa iba't ibang panahon para sa iba't ibang layunin.

It is important for bodies such as these to have clarity as to the positions of each members. This is important for lines of accountability, and important to ensure that we have a genuine minority voice. Daghang salamat.