Hontiveros to Executive: Give strong support to law enforcers pursuing OSAEC cases

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday urged the Executive to strengthen the support given to law enforcement agents who are pursuing cases of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

The senator, who principally authored the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) Law, made the statement after the Department of Justice declared a "war against OSAEC."

"I welcome the DOJ's commitment to crack down on OSAEC. Hindi naman talaga katanggap-tanggap ang mga pang-aabusong nararanasan ng ating kabataan. Ang pinakainaasahan natin sa mga kasong ito ay ang ating law enforcers na siyang nanghuhuli ng mga salarin at nagrerescue ng mga biktima. As mandated by the Anti-OSAEC Law, they should be given additional tools when surveilling and investigating OSAEC cases," Hontiveros said.

Last month, after meeting with NBI, PNP, and Facebook, Hontiveros raised the need to increase the budget of law enforcement offices across the country, especially as budget debates are coming up.

"Libo-libo ang kaso ng OSAEC pero hindi sapat ang tao na nakatutok dito. During my meeting with NBI, PNP, and Facebook, it was clear that our law enforcers are overwhelmed with cases, making it extremely difficult to immediately put a stop to OSAEC. Kung seryoso ang gobyerno sa pagsugpo sa OSAEC, paigtingin nila ang suporta, skills training, at pondo na napupunta sa mga ahenteng dumedepensa sa kaligtasan ng ating mga bata," the senator added.

Hontiveros also supports DOJ's call to make internet service providers and telcos prevent OSAEC activities in their products and services. The senator stressed that the Anti-OSAEC Law does oblige ISPs, social media platforms, and financial intermediaries to take down, preserve, and transmit OSAEC-related materials, in cooperation with law enforcement agents.

"Shutting down OSAEC is a community and multi-stakeholder effort. Dapat lahat tayong mga mamamayan - sa gobyerno man o sa pribadong sektor - ay nag-aambagan para protektahan ang buhay, dignidad, at kinabukasan ng ating mga anak. Hindi matatapos ang OSAEC kung hindi tayo magtutulungan," Hontiveros concluded.