Press Release

August 26, 2022 Jinggoy calls for condonation of unpaid kasambahay employers' SSS contributions WITH the P1,000 increase in monthly salaries of kasambahays or household workers in Metro Manila now in place, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada proposed the condonation of penalties for unpaid Social Security System (SSS) contributions of household employers. In filing his Senate Bill No. 43, Estrada said the condonation will not only cover the employers of 200,000 household workers in the National Capital Region (NCR) but the estimated 1.4 million domestic workers throughout the country as well. "This is a win-win solution. Delinquent household employers will be given a reprieve while the kasambahays can now avail of the benefits from the government-run insurance program which they have been deprived of due to unremitted contributions of their employers," said Estrada, principal author of the Batas Kasambahay or Republic Act 10361. A survey conducted by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that as of October 2019 or six years since the enactment of RA 10361, 83 percent of the 1.4 million kasambahays still do not enjoy any social security benefit. The SSS also said that as of March 2019, household employers registered with SSS stood only at 267,478. "Instead of taking a punitive stance against delinquent employers, there is a need to build a more collaborative partnership with them. Besides, the ultimate goal of Batas Kasambahay is to promote the welfare of our domestic workers and ensure their healthy and productive relationship with their employers," Estrada said. In his bill, Estrada proposed that household employers who have not remitted contributions due to the SSS may settle or submit a proposal to pay their unpaid contributions on installment basis within six months following the enactment of the measure. If the employer fails to remit contributions within the six-month grace period or defaults in the payment of any amortization provided in the approved proposal, the prescribed penalty shall be imposed from the time the contributions first became due as provided in the Social Security Law or RA 8282. Unregistered household employers and those with cases pending before the courts or Office of the Prosecutor involving collection of contributions or penalties will also be covered by the proposed condonation. "This will encourage them to comply with the laws and continue paying their contributions for their kasambahays," Estrada said. Condonation ng delingkwenteng SSS contributions ng employers ng kasambahay, itinulak ni Jinggoy MATAPOS mabigyan ng P1,000 dadag sahod ang mga kasambahay sa Metro Manila, ipinapanukala ni Senador Jinggoy Estrada ang condonation ng penalty sa mga hindi nababayarang kontribusyon sa Social Security System (SSS) ng mga household employers. Binigyan diin ni Estrada sa kanyang paghahain ng Senate Bill No. 43 na sakop ng naturang condonation hindi lamang ang 200,000 na mga household employers sa National Capital Region (NCR) kundi lahat ng employers ng tinatayang 1.4 milyong kasambahay sa bansa. "Win-win solution ito. Ang mga delingkwenteng household employer ay hindi mapapatawan ng multa samantalang ang mga kasambahay naman ay maaari ng pakinabangan ang mga benepisyong inaalok ng insurance program ng gobyerno na naipagkait sa kanila dahil sa hindi pag-remit ng kontribusyon ng kanilang mga amo," ani Estrada, punong may-akda ng Batas Kasambahay o Republic Act 10361. Sa survey na isinagawa ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) at Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), lumabas noong Oktubre 2019 o anim na taon matapos maging ganap na batas ang RA 10361, na nasa 83 porsiyento ng 1.4 milyong kasambahay ang hindi pa rin nakakakuha ng anumang social security benefit. Sinabi rin ng SSS na para sa taong 2019, nasa 267,478 na kasambahay pa lamang ang nakarehistro sa SSS. "Sa halip na patawan ng multa ang mga delingkwenteng employer, kailangan na isulong ang pakikipagtulungan sa kanila. Ang layunin ng Batas Kasambahay ay itaguyod ang kapakanan ng ating mga kasambahay at tiyakin ang kanilang kalusugan at produktibong relasyon sa kanilang mga amo," paliwanag ng mambabatas. Sa kanyang panukalang batas, iminungkahi ni Estrada na ang mga household employers na hindi nag-remit ng kontribusyon sa SSS ay maaaring bayaran ang kanilang pagkakautang o magsumite ng payment plan para sa installment basis sa loob ng anim na buwan sakaling maging ganap na batas ito. Sakaling mabigo ang employer na makapagbayad ng kanyang kontribusyon sa loob ng anim na buwang palugit o pumalya sa anumang amortization, maaari ng singilin ang pagkakautang ng employer simula sa pinakaunang kontribusyon na dapat bayaran na naaayon sa Social Security Law o RA 8282 Ang mga hindi registradong household employers o iyong mga may kasong may kinalaman sa pagkolekta ng kontribusyon o multa na nakabinbin sa korte o piskalya ay masasakop ng iminumungkahing condonation. "Ito ay maghihikayat sa kanila na sumunod sa mga batas at magpatuloy sa pagbabayad ng kanilang mga kontribusyon para sa kanilang mga kasambahay," sabi ni Estrada. link to the Senate Bill No. 43: http://legacy.senate.gov.ph/lis/bill_res.aspx?congress=19&q=SBN-43