Press Release

August 26, 2022 Tulfo fulfills promise to teachers by calling for Senate probe on Colegio de San Lorenzo's abrupt closure Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo filed a Proposed Senate Resolution (PSR) seeking to investigate what he deemed as "abrupt, reckless, indiscriminate and unceremonious" permanent closure of the Colegio de San Lorenzo (CDSL) in Quezon City. In filing PSR No. 156, Tulfo fulfilled his promise to the institutions' teachers that he would have the untimely closure investigated at the Senate. "The sudden permanent closure of Colegio de San Lorenzo, despite the contingency measures adopted thereafter, has caused extreme prejudice, physical, psychological, and mental anguish to both the students and parents," he said. "Kailangang masusing maimbestigahan ang ganitong agarang pagsasara na nagyari nang wala man lang abiso sa Department of Education (DepEd), sa mga guro at empleyado ng eskwelahan na mawawalan ng trabaho, at higit sa lahat sa mga estudyante at kanilang mga magulang na nagawa pa nilang pagbayarin ng tuition fees," he added. Last Aug. 15, the Colegio de San Lorenzo Catholic school in Barangay Toro, Quezon City announced its permanent closure after 34 years of existence and operation, citing among others, alleged "financial instability and lack of financial viability brought about by the ongoing pandemic." The school's permanent closure, without online option even to graduating students, was announced by the school's officials on the very same day, Aug. 15, when the first day of the Academic year was supposed to commence. No prior notice was given to enrolled students and parents. DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa on Aug. 16 confirmed that CDSL did not formally inform DepEd of their intent to close. Following the untimely closure, several teachers and students from the institution aired their grievances to Tulfo, through his program, "Wanted sa Radyo." He vowed to help them by filing a Senate Resolution, in aid of legislation, about the issue. While CDSL reportedly refunded some students who have paid their school fees following the interference and assistance of the Quezon City local government, Tulfo lamented how "the school's undertaking to coordinate with other schools which can accept displaced students and assimilate employees who lost their jobs manifestly came as a mere afterthought." The Senator from Isabela stressed that there is an urgent need for an inquiry to adopt necessary legislative measures that will provide sufficient legal guidelines to govern similar instances in the future. "We also need to impose appropriate penalties and sanctions to those who may be held accountable for violations of applicable laws," he said. (30) Idol Raffy, pinaiimbestigahan ang pagsasara ng Colegio de San Lorenzo sa QC Naghain si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo ng Resolusyon sa Senado upang imbestigahan ang biglaang pagsasara ng Colegio de San Lorenzo (CDSL) sa Quezon City noong Agosto 15. Ang Proposed Senate Resolution (PSR) No. 156 ay inihain ng mambabatas matapos siyang mangako sa mga guro at mag-aaral mula sa CDSL na paiimbestigahan niya ang naturang pagsasara. "The sudden permanent closure of Colegio de San Lorenzo, despite the contingency measures adopted thereafter, has caused extreme prejudice, physical, psychological, and mental anguish to both the students and parents," ani Tulfo. "Kailangang masusing maimbestigahan ang ganitong agarang pagsasara na nagyari nang wala man lang abiso sa Department of Education (DepEd), sa mga guro at empleyado ng eskwelahan na mawawalan ng trabaho, at higit sa lahat sa mga estudyante at kanilang mga magulang na nagawa pa nilang pagbayarin ng tuition fees," dagdag niya. Nag-anunsiyo ng "permanent closure" ang Colegio de San Lorenzo sa Quezon City noong Agosto 15. Ayon sa kanila, ito ay dulot ng financial instability bilang resulta ng pandemya ng COVID-19, at mababang enrollment. Sinabi ni DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa, noong Agosto 16, na hindi pormal na ipinaalam ng eskwelahan sa DepEd ang kanilang balak na pagsasara. Maaalala na lumapit ang ilan sa mga guro at mag-aaral ng nasabing institusyon sa programa ni Sen. Idol na "Wanted sa Radyo" para ireklamo ang naging trending na pagsasara ng paaralan. Kahit naibalik na diumano ng institusyon ang mga pera na binayaran ng ilang mga mag-aaral na nakapag-enroll na para sa school year 2022-2023, dismayado pa rin si Tulfo dahil sa nangyaring biglaang pagsasara na walang abiso. "It's disappointing how the school's undertaking to coordinate with other schools which can accept displaced students and assimilate employees who lost their jobs manifestly came as a mere afterthought," ani Tulfo. "We also need to impose appropriate penalties and sanctions to those who may be held accountable for violations of applicable laws," dagdag niya.