Press Release

August 27, 2022 Reporma sa Badyet para Tiyakin ang Pondong Pag-Unlad para sa LGUs, Isinulong ni Robin Para matiyak ang patas na pondo para sa proyektong pag-unlad ng mga lokal na pamahalaan, isinulong ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang reporma sa badyet sa pamamagitan ng pagtatag ng Local Development Equalization Fund (LDEF). Sa kanyang Senate Bill 447, iginiit ni Padilla na ang pondo ay gagamitin lamang para sa development projects, activities and programs (PAPs) sa Comprehensive Local Development Plans (CDPs). "The cornerstone of this proposed measure is the creation of a Local Development Equitability Fund to support the mandated expenditure assignments imposed upon LGUs. Accordingly, this measure aims to provide an equitable distribution of wealth to LGUs to foster development with the end goal of bridging the gap between the revenue expenditure mandates of the LGC and the General Appropriations Act," ayon sa mambabatas sa kanyang panukalang batas. Bukod sa pagsunod ng panukalang batas sa prinsipyo ng debolusyon, ito ay sumasang-ayon sa budget reform agenda ni dating Senador Panfilo "Ping" Lacson. Ikinalulungkot ni Padilla na bagama't hangad ng pamahalaan ang devolution para mas mabilis ang paghatid ng serbisyo publiko, sa kasalukuyan ay hindi pa rin ito matutupad nang tuluyan dahil ang "political and economic power" ay nakasentro pa rin sa "Imperial Manila." Ayon sa panukalang batas, titiyakin ng pambansang pamahalaan ang LDEF para magkaroon ng sapat na pondo ang probinsya, siyudad, bayan at barangay na ipatupad ang kanilang three-year Comprehensive Development Plan. Kasama rito ang: * P500 milyon hanggang P1 bilyon kada probinsya kada taon

* P100-200 milyon kada siyudad kada taon

* P50-100 milyon kada bayan kada taon

* P3-5 milyon kada barangay kada taon Ibabase ang LDEF sa susunod na pamantayan: * 50% ng prescribed amount para sa 1st class LGU

* 60% ng prescribed amount para sa 2nd class LGU

* 70% ng prescribed amount para sa 3rd class LGU

* 80% ng prescribed amount para sa 4th class LGU

* 90% ng prescribed amount para sa 5th class LGU

* 100% ng prescribed amount para sa 6th class LGU Hindi dapat gamitin ang pondo sa cash gift, bonus, food allowance, medical assistance, uniforms, supplies, meetings, communication, water and light at gasolina; sa sweldo at overtime pay; sa traveling expenses; sa registration o participation fees sa mga training at seminar; sa paggawa at pagkukumpuni ng administrative office; sa pagbili ng furniture, equipment at appliances; at pagbili o pag-maintenance ng sasakyan. Bawal din gamitin ang LDEF sa pagpondo ng PAPs na maaaring mag-duplicate o mag-overlap sa mga ipinatutupad ng pambansang pamahalaan. Samantala, magkakaroon ng performance-based evaluation sa paggamit ng pondo. Ang gagawa nito ay ang Oversight Evaluation Committee (OEC) na pamumunuan ng Undersecretary ng Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) at lalahukan ng ibang opisyal kasama ang apat na kinatawan ng accredited civil society groups at non-government organizations ng mga lugar kung saan ipapatupad ang mga popondohang proyekto. Mababawasan ang LDEF ng LGU kung "unsatisfactory" ang performance nito, at tuluyan itong tatanggalin kung nakadalawang sunud-sunod na "unsatisfactory" ratings ito. Maaaring mag-reapply ang LGU sa pagpondo matapos ng isang taon. Upang tiyakin na kaya ng LGU na ipatupad ang mga proyektong popondohan ng LDEF, maglalabas ng P1 bilyon ang pamahalaan para sa capacity building nila. Magkakaroon din ng web-based monitoring system ang OEC para ma-monitor ang pagpapatupad ng mga programang pinopondohan ng LDEF. Magkakaroon ito ng P100-milyong pondo. Parusang pagkulong na isa hanggang anim na taon at multang P500,000 ang iapapataw sa opisyal na pipigil sa pag-release ng LDEF sa LGUs. Maaaring kasuhan ng technical malversation ang maling paggamit ng pondo. Magkakaroon din ng Congressional Oversight Committee para i-monitor ang pagpapatupad ng panukalang batas. Robin's Budget Reform Bill Ensures Equitable Funding for Local Development Projects Local government units will be assured of enough funding for their priority development projects with a budget reform that provides for a Local Development Equalization Fund (LDEF) - as contained in a bill filed by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla. Padilla filed Senate Bill 447, which provides that the LDEF be used strictly by LGUs for development projects, activities and programs (PAPs) listed in their Comprehensive Local Development Plans (CDPs). "The cornerstone of this proposed measure is the creation of a Local Development Equitability Fund to support the mandated expenditure assignments imposed upon LGUs. Accordingly, this measure aims to provide an equitable distribution of wealth to LGUs to foster development with the end goal of bridging the gap between the revenue expenditure mandates of the LGC and the General Appropriations Act," Padilla said in his bill. Aside from promoting the principle of devolution, the bill is also in line with the agenda of budget reform pursued by former Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson. Padilla lamented that while the government is pursuing devolution to ensure the efficient delivery of public services, it cannot do so fully because "political and economic power" remains centered in "Imperial Manila." Under Padilla's bill, the national government shall fund the LDEF to make sure provinces, cities, municipalities and barangays can implement their three-year Comprehensive Development Plan. The LDEF includes: * P500 million to P1 billion per province per year

* P100-200 million per city per year

* P50-100 million per municipality per year

* P3-5 million pero barangay per year The amount of LDEF for each province, city or municipality shall be based on the following criteria: * 50% of the prescribed amount for each 1st class LGU

* 60% of the prescribed amount for each 2nd class LGU

* 70% of the prescribed amount for each 3rd class LGU

* 80% of the prescribed amount for each 4th class LGU

* 90% of the prescribed amount for each 5th class LGU

* 100% of the prescribed amount for each 6th class LGU The funds are not to be used as cash gifts, bonuses, food allowance, medical assistance, uniforms, supplies, meetings, communication, water and light and fuel; for salaries or overtime pay; traveling expenses; registration or participation fees in trainings and seminars; in repair and maintenance works in administrative offices; in acquiring furniture, equipment and appliances; and in the acquisition or maintenance of vehicles. Neither may the LDEF be used for funding PAPs that may duplicate or overlap with those being implemented by the national government. Meanwhile, there will be a performance-based evaluation of the use of the funds by an Oversight Evaluation Committee (OEC) to be headed by the Undersecretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG). Its members will include officials and at least four members of accredited civil society groups and non-government organizations in the areas where the projects are to be implemented. The LDEF will be decreased for LGUs that get an "unsatisfactory" performance rating. Two successive unsatisfactory ratings may result in the removal of the LDEF, although an LGU can reapply for it after one year. On the other hand, the government shall provide P1 billion for the capacity building of LGUs to make sure they can properly use the LDEF. A web-based monitoring system shall be set up by the OEC, with an initial funding of P100 million. A penalty of one to six years and a fine of P500,000 await officials who will withhold the release of the LDEF to the LGUs. Those who misuse the funds may be charged with technical malversation. The bill also provides for a Congressional Oversight Committee to monitor the implementation of the provisions of the bill.