Press Release

August 27, 2022 Villanueva: "I'm salty about the state of our salt industry" Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said he is concerned with the recent statement from the Department of Agriculture that the Philippines cannot produce enough salt for its own needs because of government neglect over the past 15 years "This is quite shameful for an archipelagic country with more than 36,000 kilometers of shoreline. Let's not waste further the potential to provide jobs for Filipinos in every island in the country by reviving the salt production industry," the senator said. In addition, the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. recently said that the country currently imports 93% of its salt from Australia and China. Villanueva noted that this is a stark contrast from 1990 when the country was only importing 15% of its salt requirements. "I am quite salty about the state of our salt production industry. It's not too late for the country to become a net exporter of salt," he said. The senator filed Senate Resolution No. 100 to look into how the government can revive the country's salt production industry to create jobs and spur economic development. Villanueva said that the government needs to immediately address the major hurdles to the development of the country's salt production industry. These include the need for proper storage facilities, and lack of equipment such as water pumps and boats for hauling and storing salt. The senator also supports the recent announcement of the Department of Labor and Employment to develop a roadmap for the salt industry, as introducing new strategies and providing training can generate up to 100,000 new jobs according to the agency. "Reviving the country's salt production industry can help solve unemployment, improve self-reliance for this basic commodity, and bring in money for the country through exports. It's a triple win for the country," Villanueva said. "Muling buhayin ang produksyon ng asin. As in!" - Villanueva Nabahala si Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva sa pahayag ng Department of Agriculture na diumano'y hindi kaya ng Pilipinas na gumawa ng asin para sa pansariling gamit dahil sa kapabayaan ng gobyerno sa nagdaang 15 na taon. "Nakakahiya naman po ito para sa isang bansang arkipelago na may mahigit na 36,000 kilometro ng baybayin. Huwag po nating sayangin pa ang potensyal nitong lumikha ng trabaho para sa bawat Pilipino sa bawat pulo ng bansa sa pagbuhay muli ng industriya ng salt production," sabi ng senador. Napabalita rin na sinabi ng Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. na kasalukuyang umaangkat ng 93 porsyento ng asin ang bansa mula sa Australia at Tsina. Kinumpara ito ni Villanueva sa ulat noong 15 porsyento lamang ang inaangkat ng asin ng bansa noong 1990. "I am quite salty about the state of our salt production industry. Hindi pa po huli na maging net exporter tayo ng asin," sabi niya. Naghain ang senador ng Senate Resolution No. 100 para imbestigahan kung paano pababangunin muli ng gobyerno ang salt production industry ng bansa upang makalikha ng trabaho at magpalago ng ekonomiya. Sinabi ni Villanueva na kailangang matugunan ng gobyerno ang mga balakid sa pag-unlad ng salt production industry ng bansa. Kasama rito ang pangangailangan sa mga storage facilities, at kakulangan sa mga kagamitang gaya ng mga water pump at bangka para sa paghakot at pag-imbak ng asin. Kinatigan din ng senador ang pahayag ng Department of Labor and Employment na bumuo ng roadmap para sa salt industry na makakalikha ng 100,000 na trabaho mula sa pagkakaroon ng mga bagong istratehiya at pagbigay ng training para sa industriya. "Kapag binuhay nating muli ang produksyon ng asin sa bansa, makakalikha tayo ng trabaho, magkakaroon tayo ng sapat na suplay ng asin para sarili nating gamit, at kikita pa ang bansa dahil sa exportation. Triple win ito para sa bansa," sabi ni Villanueva.