Press Release

August 28, 2022 Karapatan ng Barangay Health Workers, Ibinida ni Robin Nararapat lamang na suklian ang ating mga barangay health workers (BHWs) sa kanilang mga sakripisyo para pangalagaan ang kalusugan ng pangkaraniwang Pilipino - sa pamamagitan ng dagdag na pabuya. Ito ang nilalaman ng Senate Bill 232 ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla, na nagmamandato ng karampatang benepisyo sa mga BHW habang ipinagbabawal ang anumang diskriminasyon laban sa kanila. Sinusulong din ng panukalang batas ang karapatan ng mga BHW na magtatag ng samahan para manawagan ng tugon sa kanilang mga hinaing sa mapayapang paraan. "With the huge role that our BHWs perform in our health sector, it is only proper that the State likewise protect those who protect our people by giving them just compensation and other benefits and incentives that they rightfully deserve," ani Padilla sa kanyang panukalang batas. "This bill also includes the BHWs' right to self-organization in order to freely form, join or assist organizations to obtain redress of their grievances through peaceful concerted activities, in a manner not contrary to law," dagdag niya. Sakop ng panukalang batas ang BHW na nakarehistro at naka-accredit sa municipal o city health board. Para ma-accredit ang BHW, dapat ito nakabuo ng hindi bababa ng dalawang taon ng "continuous and satisfactory service," at nakabuo ng "regular training program on health care service and community-based health program" na bubuuin ng DOH. Ang municipal at city health offices ay inaatasang bumuo ng updated na BHW Registry, habang ang Department of Health ay magtitiyak na may updated na national registry ng BHWs. Kabilang sa mga tungkulin ng BHW ang pagiging "advocate" ng programang pangkalusugan; "educator" sa pamayanan tungkol sa health priorities ng local government units; "disseminator" ng health updates sa pamayanan; "coordinator" sa health services; "record keeper" ng health data, activities at events sa pamayanan; at "health care service provider." Hindi bababa sa isang BHW ang itatalaga para sa bawa't 20 pamamahay sa isang barangay. Kasama sa mga benepisyo sa ilalim ng panukalang batas ang: * 20% diskwento sa mga nakatala sa Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010

* Hazard allowance na hindi bababa sa P1,000 kada buwan

* Subsistence allowance na di bababa sa P100 kada araw

* Transportation allowance na di bababa sa P1,000 kada buwan

* One-time Retirement Cash Incentive na P100,000 para sa mga nakapagsilbi ng 15 taon

* Training, Education and Career Enrichment Programs

* Health benefits kasama ang libreng medical care, emergency assistance at mandatory membership sa PhilHealth

* Insurance coverage

* Sick, Vacation and Maternity Leaves

* Cash gift sa Disyembre

* Disability benefit

* Civil service eligibility

* Libreng legal services

* Preferential access sa loan facilities Inaatasan ang Department of Interior and Local Government at ang municipal, city at provincial government na magtatag ng grievance mechanism para sa BHWs. Samantala, inaatasan ang DOH na magkaroon ng capacity building para sa BHWs. May karampatang parusa ang mga local government official na lalabag sa panukalang batas na ito. Robin Bill Pushes Rights for Barangay Health Workers For the sacrifices they made to protect the health of ordinary FIlipinos, it is only fitting that barangay health workers (BHWs) be entitled to additional compensation and benefits. This is the gist of Senate Bill 232 filed by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla, which also sought to stop discrimination against the BHWs. Padilla's bill also aims to grant BHWs the right to self-organize to seek redress for grievances in a peaceful manner. "With the huge role that our BHWs perform in our health sector, it is only proper that the State likewise protect those who protect our people by giving them just compensation and other benefits and incentives that they rightfully deserve," Padilla said in his bill. "This bill also includes the BHWs' right to self-organization in order to freely form, join or assist organizations to obtain redress of their grievances through peaceful concerted activities, in a manner not contrary to law," he added. Covered by the bill are BHWs who are registered and accredited with the municipal o rcity health boards. To be accredited, BHWs must have rendered at least two years of "continuous and satisfactory service," as well as have completed "regular training program on health care service and community-based health program" as prescribed by the Department of Health (DOH). Municipal and city health offices are to maintain an updated BHW Registry, while the DOH will maintain a national registry of BHWs. BHWs are to fulfill the roles of "advocate" or health programs; "educator" to guide the community on health priorities of local government units; "disseminator" of health updates to the community; "coordinator" for health services; "record keeper" of health data, activities and events in the community; and "health care service provider." Under the bill, at least one BHW is to be appointed for every 20 households in a barangay. Benefits under the measure include: * 20% discount on items under the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010

* Hazard allowance of at least P1,000 per month

* Subsistence allowance of at least P100 per day

* Transportation allowance of at least P1,000 per month

* One-time Retirement Cash Incentive of P100,000 for accredited BHWs who served for 15 years

* Training, Education and Career Enrichment Programs

* Health benefits such as free medical care, emergency assistance and mandatory membership in PhilHealth

* Insurance coverage

* Sick, Vacation and Maternity Leaves

* Cash gift in December

* Disability benefit

* Civil service eligibility

* Free legal services

* Preferential access in loan facilities The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and municipal, city and provincial governments are to set up a grievance mechanism for BHWs. Meanwhile, the DOH is to conduct capacity building for BHWs. Appropriate penalties await local government officials who will violate the provisions of the measure.