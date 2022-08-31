Press Release

August 31, 2022 OFFICE OF SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs

Hearing on Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (ADAC) bills

(August 31, 2022)



OPENING STATEMENT Again, good morning sa ating lahat. Good afternoon pala sa ating lahat. As I have said, both bills in consideration for today's hearing aim to institutionalize Anti-Drug Abuse Councils or ADACs in Local Government Units. Sa loob ng higit na tatlong taon ko sa Senado, nakita ko kung gaano kahirap magpasa ng mga panukalang batas. Maraming proseso ang dinaraanan, maraming debate ang paglalahukan, at mahabang panahon ang kinakailangan. Mayroong din namang mga panukala na madaling naisasabatas ngunit mayroon umaabot ng dekada bago makarating sa plenaryo ng Senado. Last Congress, we passed Republic Act No. 11926 or an Act Penalizing Wilful and Indiscriminate Discharge of Firearms. When we passed it on third reading, I remember Senator Win Gatchalian saying "Buti naipasa na natin ito, lagi kong pinafile ang bill na ito kahit noong nasa House of Representatives pa ako." This only means that he has been waiting for almost 10 years before his bill finally became a law. Katulad ng Wilful and Indiscriminate Discharge of Firearms Bill ni Senator Win Gatchalian, hindi naging madali ang pagsasabatas ng ADAC Bill last Congress. Time and its constraints caught up with us. Pero muntik na. Muntik na talaga. Konting konti na lang. Nang dahil lang sa pandemic, hindi ito nabigyan ng kaukulang pansin masyado kaya na-short tayo but lumusot na ito, lumusot na ito. Konti na lang. Maaari nating sabihing. "Sayang, konti na lang, batas na sana." Kung may sapat lang tayong oras noong nakaraang Kongreso, naipasa na sana natin ito. However, as Chairperson of this Committee, I choose to take a more positive outlook. All our diligence and rigor have not gone to waste; our hard work in the 18th Congress helped make sure that today, in the 19th Congress, we have a more clear-cut path to follow. A clear-cut path that makes way for the swift passage of this measure into law. Ma-recall ko pa halos araw-araw andoon itong sila si Usec, si Secretary Cuy, si Usec. Saavedra saka 'yung PNP natin at saka PDEA araw-araw. Pero hindi nabigyan ng... But andiyan talaga 'yung interes natin na maisabatas ito at maraming salamat sa inyo, Sir, for doing that for us. We have gained so much ground and tactical victories in our war on drugs. Battles are fought in our streets but the halls of the Congress can provide our law enforcement additional weapons to win this war. As always, I look forward to the valuable insights of my fellow Senators, as well as the resource persons present in this hearing. I am confident that all of us - government agencies and Local Government Units - are one in our commitment to finally live in a drug-free, crime-free Philippines. I believe there is no better time than now. Ipasa na natin ito. Thank you.