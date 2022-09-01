PINUNO FILES RESOLUTION COMMENDING PH DELEGATION FOR THEIR 'OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE' IN THE 2022 CAMEROON INTERNATIONAL BADMINTON TOURNAMENT

Pinuno Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid has filed a resolution today congratulating and commending the entire Philippine delegation for their outstanding performance in the 2022 Cameroon International, held last August 25 - 28, 2022 in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Senator Lapid, in filing P.S. Res No. 175, highlighted that the exemplary performance of the entire Philippine delegation deserves the highest praise, recognition and commendation for bringing pride and inspiration to the Filipino people and for showing to the world the unrelenting spirit of Filipino sports excellence during the international badminton tournament.

"Ang huwarang pagganap ng buong delegasyon ng Pilipinas ay nararapat sa pinakamataas na papuri at pagkilala dahil sa pagbibigay ng inspirasyon sa mga mamamayang Pilipino at sa pagpapakita sa mundo ng walang humpay na diwa ng kahusayan ng ating mga atletang Pinoy sa larangan ng sports," Lapid said.

The Philippine delegation bagged a total of 8 medals in the recently concluded 2022 Cameroon International, one of the badminton qualifying rounds for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The medals were garnered by: Alvin Morada: Gold, Men's Doubles, Gold, Mixed Doubles; Christian Bernardo: Gold, Men's Doubles, Bronze, Mixed Doubles; Alyssa Ysabel Leonardo: Gold, Mixed Doubles, Bronze, Women's Doubles; and Thea Marie Pomar: Bronze, Mixed Doubles, Bronze, Women's Doubles.

"Itong pagkapanalo at magandang performance ng buong delegasyon ay patunay na kayang-kaya makipagsabayan ng atletang Pilipino sa mga pandaigdigang paligsahan sa anumang larangan ng sports. Magandang pagkakataon rin ito para hikayatin natin ang mga pampubliko at pribadong sektor na magpaabot ng suporta sa ating mga atleta lalo na kung ganito na palagi silang nakakapag-uwi ng karangalan sa ating bayan," Lapid expressed.